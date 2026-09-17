"We will build the best club in the world!": Sensation statement from Arsenal's head coach

The coaching staff of Arsenal, the reigning English Premier League champion from north London, has revealed a grandiose strategic plan aimed at conquering the global football summit. Last season, the "Gunners" ended a drought that had lasted since 2004 — exactly over 20 years — lifting the EPL championship trophy and reaching the Champions League final for only the second time in the club's history, but they do not intend to limit themselves to past successes.

In a comprehensive interview with the prestigious "Sky Sports" publication, head coach Mikel Arteta revealed that his main goal is not just establishing hegemony in England, but building the most powerful team on the planet: "We have medium and long-term goals. They consist of creating the best club in the world. We must strive for this, there is no doubt about it!" the Spanish specialist emphasized. Arteta explained that the decisive factors in reaching this global level are the high ambitions of the club's owners, the solid unity between the players and fans, and relentless daily hard work.

So, can Arsenal become an absolute leader in Europe and the world like "Real Madrid" or "Manchester City", to what new level is Arteta's project stepping, and what kind of challenge do the Londoners' claims pose to the continent's grandees?

"It's time to be the best on the planet": Arteta's strategic plan

The head coach's programmatic views published via "Sky Sports":

"Club No. 1 in the world": Mikel Arteta firmly stated that the club's main strategic task is to form the strongest and most invincible football machine in the world;

Relentless daily work: The specialist emphasized that such a global level can be reached not just through grandiose words, but through attention to every minor detail in training and continuous work;

Ambition of the owners and management: The coach noted his full confidence that the club owners have enough motivation and willpower to bring the team to a super-club level financially and organizationally;

A single ecosystem: The creation of a unified environment for the common goal by staff, coaches, players, and millions of fans in the stadium was pointed out as the guarantee of victories.

The 2004 curse is broken: The "Gunners'" historic flight

Arsenal's phenomenal results shown last season:

EPL Champion: For the first time since the legendary "Invincibles" era of 2004, the team won the English Premier League gold medals;

European Final: The London club proved it belongs to the European elite by reaching the final of the continent's most prestigious competition — the Champions League — for the second time in its history;

Stable progress: The club, which was in the vortex of crisis a few years ago, has turned into one of the most sought-after brands in the world thanks to Arteta's tactical discipline and reliance on young talents.

Demands of a new era: How will Arsenal achieve this goal?

Sports analysts' assessments of Arteta's grand plan:

Boldness in the transfer market: To reach the absolute 1st place, the north Londoners must continue to bring in the world's most expensive and highest-level stars;

Maintaining the championship mentality: Defending the championship title over the years is a much more difficult task than winning it once;

Need for an international title: To achieve the status of "the best club in the world," Arsenal must undoubtedly lift the main Champions League trophy over their heads.

Mikel Arteta's loud statement showed that Arsenal's long period of waiting has completely ended and the club is now fighting exclusively for the absolute throne of world football.

In your opinion, can Mikel Arteta truly transform English champion Arsenal into the best and strongest club in the world? Are the "Gunners" capable of defending their EPL championship and winning the Champions League this season as well? Leave your analytical thoughts in the comments and share this review of Arsenal's head coach's highly ambitious statement with all Premier League and football fans!