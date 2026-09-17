Europe Announces Strict Decision Severely Restricting Social Media for Children

The European continent has taken the strictest and sharpest step in history regarding global digital safety and the protection of children's mental health. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has officially announced sweeping new rules that will fundamentally change the lives of millions of families. According to the regulations, children under the age of 13 will be completely banned from using social media within the European Union, while those under 15 will not be permitted to open independent personal accounts. Adolescents aged 13 to 15 will now be allowed to use only special profiles under the full supervision of parents or guardians, featuring limited functions and a strict daily time limit of just 1 hour.

For young people aged 15 to 18, global platforms will be required to introduce mandatory safe designs and modes. In her speech, issuing an open call to Big Tech corporations, Von der Leyen firmly stated that she will not back down in the face of the uncontrolled power of the giants, emphasizing that the time has come to put an end to disgusting dangers such as algorithms driving children into addiction and the inappropriate alteration of girls' images using artificial intelligence.

So, how will this revolutionary European initiative impact social media operations, can parents save children from virtual addiction, and will these restrictions spread to the entire world, including us?

"Child Protection Law": New Strict Restrictions by Age Categories

Key requirements of the new system introduced by the European Commission:

Under 13 — Absolute Ban: Registration and use of social media platforms by young children will be completely prohibited by law;

"1-hour limit" for ages 13–15: Teenagers in this age group will be able to use special accounts only under parental or legal guardian supervision, with limited functions and a daily usage limit of 1 hour;

No personal accounts under 15: A strict veto is placed on creating independent, uncontrolled, and hidden profiles;

Special mode for ages 15–18: For older teens, Meta, TikTok, and other networks will be obliged to provide a safe interface and a psychologically protected algorithmic mode;

Artificial Intelligence Shield: Severe punitive measures will be established against using AI to turn photos of girls and children into explicit and shameful images.

"We will not tolerate Big Tech addiction!": Von der Leyen's Sharp Statement

Warnings addressed by the head of the European Commission to Silicon Valley giants:

"Not an uncontrollable force": "I am aware that many consider the power of large tech companies to be overwhelmingly dominant and unstoppable. But I do not agree with this," she stressed, highlighting the supremacy of state oversight;

Combating addiction: It was stated that social media's "dopamine traps" and toxic features that glue children to screens for hours must be put to an end;

Restriction on extreme content: It was noted that tolerance will no longer be shown toward algorithms pulling children and teenagers into dangerous content leading to increasing radicalization, violence, and psychological depression;

Children's health as a priority: The commercial profits of platforms cannot be prioritized over the mental and physical well-being of children.

Global Digital Revolution: Why This Decision Will Change the World

Experts' analytical conclusions regarding this new European initiative:

New global standard: Strict digital laws adopted in the European Union (such as the GDPR) typically transform into global norms worldwide later on;

Serious loss for platforms: The restriction of millions of young users will deal a heavy blow to the advertising revenues and daily engagement metrics of Big Tech giants;

Family and parental control: The new system provides parents with a powerful legal mechanism to manage their children's virtual environment and protect them from cyberbullying and cyber risks.

This bold and sharp initiative by Europe has become one of the greatest historical steps toward transforming the digital world into a safe space for children.

In your opinion, in Uzbekistan too, has the time come to introduce a 1-hour daily limit or an absolute ban on social media use for children aged 13–15? Will Big Tech companies find a way to bypass these restrictions or will they be forced to submit to states? Leave your analytical thoughts in the comments and share this important news analysis directly concerning the future and upbringing of children with all parents, relatives, and friends!