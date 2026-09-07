“Give me a tougher opponent!”: Michael Page after the fight with Nursulton Ruziboev

Famous English MMA star Michael “Venom” Page, following his Nursulton Ruziboev victory, which was controversial and bored the fans, harshly criticized his own performance. The 39-year-old athlete, who fought his last bout under his current UFC contract, admitted he was deeply disappointed that he failed to deliver the promised spectacular show and expressed his readiness to radically change his fighting style to secure his future in the promotion.

“It angers me that I held back”: Page’s internal dissatisfaction

The British fighter did not hide his emotions after the three-round clash:

The unpleasant feeling after the win: “The worst part is that despite winning, I feel physically excellent. This proves I didn’t push myself to the limit, and the result reflects that,” said Page;

The mistake of striving for perfection: The fighter noted that he lowered the pace of the fight because he tried to make every strike too clean, precise, and safe;

“The fans don’t deserve this”: “It infuriates me that I felt like I was holding back when I stepped into the Octagon. I should have given the fans much more. Both the fans and the UFC deserve a real fight,” the English athlete lamented.

Sacrificing tactics: Will the fighting style change now?

Page is forced to break out of his mold to stay in the league and regain his entertainment value:

Strategy of giving the opponent a chance: The British veteran now plans to leave his position a bit more open so that his opponents can press forward freely;

Spectacle at risk: “Perhaps this will make me slightly weaker defensively, but I will achieve spectacular victories through high output and more exchanges,” he shared regarding his tactical plans;

A new stage in training: The athlete intends to start from scratch, testing a new, more aggressive, and risk-taking style in sparring.

UFC contract concluded: “Give me a tougher opponent!”

The next step for Page will be the most decisive test of his career:

End of the agreement: Nursulton Ruziboevwas the last bout in the English fighter’s official UFC contract;

Open dialogue with Dana White and the league: Page is preparing to sit down with management to personally discuss the terms of a new contract;

Ambitious challenge: “Listen, I will prove that I can put on a much better fight than this. Give me the toughest opponents in the rankings, and I will show a completely different spectacle to the public,” he boldly addressed the UFC management.

Do you think Michael Page can return to his former knockout artist persona if he faces tougher opponents, or will his pragmatic and cautious style remain unchanged at 39? UFC Should the UFC sign a new deal with the English star who controversially defeated Nursulton Ruziboev? Leave your thoughts in the comments!