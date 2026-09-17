Why does this tiger cub sleep 20 hours a day? White tiger cub's sleep conquers the internet

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Why does this tiger cub sleep 20 hours a day? White tiger cub's sleep conquers the internet

The innocent sleep of a white tiger cub caught on camera has become an attention-grabbing sight on social media. Lying with its eyes closed and completely relaxed, the tiny predator looks so peaceful that anyone watching it cannot help but smile.

In fact, such long sleep is quite normal for white tiger cubst. During the early period of their lives, just like the cubs of other felines, they spend the major part of the day resting.

White tiger cubs can sleep up to approximately 18–20 hours a day.

Why do they need so much sleep?

During this period, the cub's body actively grows and develops. Therefore, sleep is considered an important part of its developmental process. The most peaceful "hunt" — sweet sleep

The tiger cub in the photo is not yet busy hunting or observing its surroundings. Its most important "task" right now is to sleep, rest, and grow up.

Therefore, this quiet moment captured on camera is not only cute, but also a glimpse into the little tiger's natural developmental process.

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Nigina Zarqarayeva
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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