FIFA embroiled in scandal over Gianni Infantino's undisclosed extra income

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FIFA embroiled in scandal over Gianni Infantino's undisclosed extra income

A serious financial scandal is brewing around International Federation of Association Football (FIFA) President Gianni Infantino. According to a report by the influential British publication The Times, the international organization concealed nearly 1.5 million euros in additional funds paid to its leader from official financial reports.

Following the disclosure of this hidden income, sharp demands are being put forward within FIFA to conduct an independent investigation and hold the organization's leadership accountable.

4.6 million in the report and the "invisible" millions

The financial figures at the center of the scandal are as follows:

  • Officially stated income: FIFA's published official report for 2024 recorded Gianni Infantino's annual income as 4.6 million euros;

  • Hidden payment via subsidiary: However, approximately another 1.5 million euros paid to the president through the subsidiary "FWC2026 US Inc", which is responsible for organizing and managing the 2026 World Cup, was not included in official financial documents and was kept secret from the public;

  • Luxurious lifestyle in Miami: According to sources, these officially undeclared funds may have been spent to cover the expenses of Infantino's luxurious and expensive lifestyle in Miami, USA.

"This is a blatant violation of the rules" — sharp statements

Miguel Maduro, former chairman of the FIFA Governance Committee, demanded an immediate, independent, and impartial investigation into the matter:

  • Action contrary to the statute: "If he is secretly receiving additional payments from structures and companies affiliated with FIFA, this is a clear and gross violation of the organization's current rules," Maduro said;

  • Demand for transparency: The former official emphasized that the FIFA statute requires complete transparency regarding all financial processes and any funds paid to leaders, and such situations damage the organization's reputation.

Currently, the international sports community and financial experts are awaiting an official response and explanation from FIFA officials regarding these exposed hidden cash flows.

Gianni InfantinoFIFAFWC2026 US IncMiguel Maduro
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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