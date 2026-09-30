Infantino in Tashkent: “Yangi Toshkent” stadium, national team and preparations for the U-20 World Cup

·49·Sport
Infantino in Tashkent: “Yangi Toshkent” stadium, national team and preparations for the U-20 World Cup

International Federation of Association Football (FIFA) head Gianni Infantino arrived in Uzbekistan on an official visit and personally familiarized himself with a number of important projects aimed at the development of football in our country. Accompanied by the leadership of the Uzbekistan Football Association (UFA), the high-ranking guest visited the construction site of the grandiose modern "Yangi Toshkent" stadium being built in Tashkent. The FIFA president was shown the arena's infrastructure, the technical capabilities of the facility, and the ongoing preparations for the high-level organization of the prestigious FIFA U-20 World Cup scheduled to be held in our country.

In addition, Infantino met with members of the Uzbekistan national football team, had a heartfelt conversation with the players, held strategic negotiations with the UFA president, and solemnly inaugurated the new pitch at school No. 90. The Uzbekistan Football Association officially stated its full support for the world football leader's policies and the further expansion of global cooperation.

"Yangi Toshkent" stadium, U-20 World Cup and Infantino's trust: 5 key facts

The most important points regarding the FIFA head's visit to Tashkent and the agreements reached:

  • "Yangi Toshkent" stadium inspected: Gianni Infantino personally familiarized himself with the construction of the new super-stadium being built in the capital and its modern infrastructure;

  • FIFA U-20 World Cup plan: A presentation on preparations for the World Cup among players under 20 years of age, scheduled to be held in Uzbekistan, was held;

  • Live interaction with the national team: The FIFA president met face-to-face with members of our national team, discussing their potential and future prospects;

  • School sports and children's infrastructure: During the visit, a newly built modern football field for children was commissioned on the grounds of school No. 90 in the capital;

  • Full support from the UFA: The Uzbekistan Football Association announced its official support for Gianni Infantino's policies and the elevation of cooperation to a strategic stage.

Infantino in Tashkent: “Yangi Toshkent” stadium, national team and preparations for the U-20 World Cup

Program of Gianni Infantino's visit and classification of strategic directions in Uzbek football

Analysis of the main events carried out within the framework of the visit and their significance:

Direction and event criteria

Work carried out and facilities inspected

Strategic significance and expected outcome

Main infrastructure facility

The magnificent "Yangi Toshkent" stadium under construction

A new main arena fully meeting international standards

Global tournament plan

Review of preparations for the FIFA U-20 World Cup

Hosting a historic football World Cup in Uzbekistan at a high level

Contact with the national team

Meeting with players of the Uzbekistan national football team

Enhancing prestige in the international arena and providing psychological support to the team

Children's and school football

Opening of a new football pitch at school No. 90 in Tashkent

Popularizing children's sports and creating a selection base

High-level negotiations

Official discussions with the UFA president and management

Expanding youth football and infrastructure through FIFA grants

Official political statement

UFA's full support for Gianni Infantino

Strengthening Uzbekistan's position in the global football community

Infantino in Tashkent: “Yangi Toshkent” stadium, national team and preparations for the U-20 World Cup

Football governance and international diplomacy expertise: Why is Infantino paying special attention to Uzbekistan?

Conclusions of experts and local football analysts:

  • "A new football hub in Central Asia": The successes of national teams of various age categories in Asian and World championships in recent years, as well as the high-level organization of the FIFA Futsal World Cup in our country, have dramatically increased FIFA's confidence; Tashkent is now recognized not only as a continental center, but as a major host of global-scale competitions;

  • "The Yangi Toshkent arena and U-20 World Cup tandem": The World Cup among players under 20 is considered the second most important tournament after the senior World Cup; newly built modern-standard stadiums allow the country to comfortably host such prestigious events and attract the attention of the world football elite;

  • Mutually beneficial strategic alliance: The UFA's official and full support of Infantino lays the groundwork for Uzbekistan's voice to resonate louder in FIFA executive committees, international programs, and funding funds; this ensures a huge influx of investment for local academies, coaching qualifications, and football infrastructure.

In your opinion, how will the construction of the new "Yangi Toshkent" stadium and the organization of the FIFA U-20 World Cup in our country serve as a turning point in bringing our national football to the world stage? How much of a psychological boost do you think Gianni Infantino's personal visit will give to our national teams? Leave your personal thoughts in the comments and share this analysis of this huge historic news in Uzbek football with all fans!

Gianni InfantinoFIFA U-20 World CupYangi Toshkent stadiumUzbekistan Football Association
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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