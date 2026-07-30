On the international football stage, the commercial policy of FIFA leadership and plans to attract private investment are causing serious discontent. Bayern Munich sporting director Max Eberl sharply criticized FIFA President Gianni Infantino's initiative to attract private investors to the World Cup, expressing deep regret over the organization's activities, Goal.com reports .

According to Goal.com, this controversy arose following Infantino's grandiose plans to sell shares in the World Cup to private investment funds through a specially created legal entity. The German specialist emphasized that the football community should be ashamed of discussing such ideas, reminding that football has never belonged to individuals.

In an interview with Sky Sport, Max Eberl openly stated that the game of football is being sacrificed to commercial interests: "I get the impression that FIFA exists solely to make a profit. This causes disgust in me," he added.

Conflicts between Europe and FIFA

Currently, the confrontation between FIFA and European football stakeholders has reached its peak. Reports are growing that national teams of UEFA member countries might even boycott World Cups. Eberl, who holds a prominent position at the Allianz Arena, stated that he would fully support European nations if they unite against Infantino's investment model.

Other prominent figures in German football have also reacted to the issue. Borussia Dortmund advisor and legendary former player Matthias Sammer said he understands the complex task Gianni Infantino faces in modern management. However, he also warned that the global organization is jeopardizing the emotional value of the game in pursuit of increased financial revenue.

Deadlines and Concerns

According to Sammer, Gianni Infantino is trying to please everyone equally, which is always a very delicate matter. Nevertheless, he did not hide his concern that interference with the integrity of the game could cause serious harm to football.

Despite all criticism, the FIFA leadership is not abandoning its plans. The organization has set a strict deadline until September for member associations to approve this deal. Despite promises of multimillion-dollar financial rewards for each federation, governing bodies in Europe remain skeptical about how this agreement will affect the future of football.