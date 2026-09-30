“FIFA Arena” opened in Tashkent: Infantino visits school No. 90 and inaugurates the pitch

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“FIFA Arena” opened in Tashkent: Infantino visits school No. 90 and inaugurates the pitch

President of the International Federation of Association Football (FIFA) Gianni Infantino arrived in Uzbekistan on an official visit and personally participated in the grand opening ceremony of a modern new football field built on the grounds of secondary school No. 90 in Tashkent. This project was implemented within the framework of the global «FIFA Arena» program aimed at developing grassroots sports among youth worldwide. The festive event was attended by the Minister of Sports of the Republic of Uzbekistan, the leadership of the Uzbekistan Football Association (UFA), industry officials, and prominent veterans of Uzbek football.

During the ceremony, the head of FIFA expressed his sincere wishes to the young players, distributed commemorative gifts, and took memorable photos with the school students. This modern infrastructure will serve to encourage regular sports activities among the capital's youth and help cultivate a new generation of talents for national teams in the future.

«Head of World Football, School No. 90, and the “FIFA Arena” Program»: 5 Key Points

The most important facts regarding the historic opening ceremony in Tashkent and the FIFA initiative:

  • Gianni Infantino's personal participation: The head of FIFA personally attended the commissioning ceremony of the new pitch at the Tashkent comprehensive school;

  • «FIFA Arena» global initiative: The modern sports ground was built based on an international program aimed at supporting children's and youth football;

  • Leadership of the local ministry and UFA: The opening brought together the Minister of Sports, leaders of the Uzbekistan Football Association, and veteran athletes;

  • Personal gifts and photos for students: Gianni Infantino handed out commemorative gifts to the young players of school No. 90 and interacted with them;

  • Infrastructure expansion program: Under the «FIFA Arena» initiative, such modern fields are being constructed not only in the capital but also in various other regions of the republic.

“FIFA Arena” opened in Tashkent: Infantino visits school No. 90 and inaugurates the pitch

Classification of the «FIFA Arena» Project and Children's Football Infrastructure in Tashkent

Analytical table based on project parameters, event scale, and strategic objectives:

Indicators and analysis criteria

Specified parameters and event details

International project name

«FIFA Arena» (FIFA's youth football support program)

Location where the field was built

Tashkent city, grounds of secondary school No. 90

High-ranking guest

Gianni Infantino (FIFA President)

Participating organizations

Ministry of Sports, Uzbekistan Football Association, football veterans

Main goal and task

Involving students in mass sports, creating quality training conditions

Expected outcome

Developing school sports and strengthening the local talent scouting base

“FIFA Arena” opened in Tashkent: Infantino visits school No. 90 and inaugurates the pitch

Expertise in Football and Strategic Development: Why is FIFA's Entry into Schools Important?

Conclusions of international sports experts, football functionaries, and youth coaches:

  • «The foundation begins at school and in the neighborhood»: The main factor in the success of world football giants (Brazil, Spain, France) is the availability of quality fields within walking distance for children; the «FIFA Arena» project transforms dusty or asphalt schoolyards into modern-surface, safe football arenas, ensuring the early discovery of talents;

  • Uzbekistan's strategic partnership with FIFA: Gianni Infantino's frequent visits to our country and his personal participation in grassroots school projects are a sign of high trust by the world organization in the sports reforms in Uzbekistan and the achievements of youth national teams on the international arena;

  • Spiritual wings for future champions: When a school student sees the number one leader of world football at the opening of their field and receives a gift from him, it inspires grand dreams and goals in the child's mind; undoubtedly, tomorrow these fields will produce stars shining in continental and world championships.

In your opinion, how fast will the proliferation of international-standard fields like «FIFA Arena» in school areas elevate the level of our national football? Would you want a similar field to be built at your child's school or in your neighborhood? Leave your personal thoughts in the comments and share this analysis of the historic event in Uzbek youth football with all fans!

Gianni InfantinoFIFA ArenaTashkentUzbekistan Football Association
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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