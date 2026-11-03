Terrible tragedy: “Tenerife” striker passes away after collision with goalkeeper (video)

·11·Sport
Terrible tragedy: “Tenerife” striker passes away after collision with goalkeeper (video)

Spain and world football have suffered a heavy loss. Jesús de Miguel Alameda, the 30-year-old striker for Segunda (Spanish second division) club Tenerife, passed away in the hospital's intensive care unit on the morning of November 3 due to severe injuries sustained on the pitch.

The horrific incident occurred on the evening of November 2 at the Estadio Heliodoro Rodríguez López in the Canary Islands, during a match between Tenerife and Andorra. With the score tied at 2-2 and stoppage time running out, de Miguel had surged forward in an attempt to score the winning goal.

The goalkeeper's dangerous leap and a heart that stopped on the pitch

The collision that claimed the striker's life happened in a matter of seconds:

  • Leaving the goal: Intending to clear a ball played behind the defenders, visiting goalkeeper Jesús Owono left his penalty area significantly, running out almost to the center circle;

  • Hard collision: The goalkeeper, leaping to reach the ball in the air, extended his knee forward and collided with de Miguel, who was sprinting at high speed. The impact was directly to the striker's chest and head;

  • Loss of consciousness: Upon impact, de Miguel immediately lost consciousness and collapsed on the grass. Medical staff provided first aid on the pitch for over five minutes, and the player was immediately rushed to an ambulance on a stretcher;

  • Red card and abandoned match: The goalkeeper, who committed the reckless foul, was shown a straight red card, and the head referee, after consulting with representatives from both teams, decided to abandon the match prematurely;

  • Cardiac arrest on the way: According to the Tenerife club, the player's heart stopped beating while he was being transported to the clinic. Medical personnel managed to resuscitate him and placed him in the intensive care unit.

Hope extinguished in a single night

Initial reports from the hospital were hopeful—on the evening of November 2, the club announced that while the player's condition was serious, it had stabilized. However, the situation deteriorated sharply in the middle of the night:

  • Neurological decline: By Tuesday morning, de Miguel's neurological indicators had dropped to a critical level;

  • Official condolences: On the morning of November 3, doctors confirmed his biological death. "We are completely devastated, and with a lump in our throats, we cannot believe what has happened. Tenerife club announces with deep sorrow the tragic death of Jesús de Miguel Alameda," the club said in an official statement.

Spain and UEFA in mourning: All matches postponed

The death of a player due to injuries sustained directly on the pitch has deeply shaken the international sports community:

  • Cancellation of matches: The Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) suspended all official matches scheduled for November 3, including men's and women's domestic Cup matches and the youth national team presentation;

  • Minute of silence in European competitions: UEFA has issued a directive to hold a minute of silence before all Champions League and other continental tournament matches this week.

A product of Madrid football, Jesús de Miguel began his career in the Leganés system and moved to Tenerife in the summer of 2025. Last season, he scored 11 goals for Castellón, contributing significantly to the team's promotion to the second division. This tragic match turned out to be the last of his life.

Jesús de MiguelTenerifeSpanish football
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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