Bournemouth vs Sturm Graz: Lineups and Live Text Commentary
Europa League: Bournemouth vs Sturm Graz. Kick-off: 16 October, 00:00 (Tashkent time).
After kick-off, events will be updated in the live text commentary.
Bournemouth starting lineup: 1. Petrovic D., 12. Adams T., 4. Cook L., 18. Diakite B., 9. Evanilson, 11. Gannon-Doak B., 30. Rodriguez A., 14. Silva A., 15. Smith A. (captain), 6. Soler J., 16. Tavernier M.
Bournemouth head coach: Rose M.
Sturm Graz starting lineup: 53. Khudyakov D., 27. Balbo L., 26. Beganovic B., 4. Gorenc Stankovic J. (captain), 28. Heil J., 43. Hodl J., 23. Malic A., 78. Matoshi V., 21. Petrovic P., 2. Quarshie J., 19. Seidl S.
Sturm Graz head coach: Ingolitsch F.
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