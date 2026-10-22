Bournemouth vs AC Milan: Lineups and Live Text Commentary

45+6 The referee's whistle sounds to end the first half, and the players head to the dressing rooms.

45+5 Justin Kluivert (Bournemouth) attempted to play a low cross into the box, but it was blocked and cleared.

45+3 AC Milan players are controlling the ball and playing short passes to each other. They are waiting for gaps to open up in the opponent's defense.

45 5 minutes added to the match.

45 Vassilis Fotias blows the whistle. Justin Kluivert (Bournemouth) commits a foul for dangerous play.

43 Marcus Tavernier (Bournemouth) delivers the free kick, but it goes out of play. Goal kick to Milan.

42 Ben Gannon-Doak (Bournemouth) tried to pass into the center to find his teammates, but the opponent's defender blocked the ball and cleared the danger.

41 A foul by Justin Kluivert (Bournemouth). The referee blows his whistle.

40 Bournemouth - Milan. Score: 2-0. Total shots: 9-1.

37 Adrien Truffert (Bournemouth) tried to play a through ball through the defensive line, but couldn't find any of his teammates. The ball went out of play, and a goal kick was awarded to Milan.

35 Today's referee Vasilis Fotias rightly booked Pervis Estupiñán (Milan) for a rough challenge.

32 Goal! Lorenzo Torriani got a hand to Marcus Tavernier's (Bournemouth) penalty, but couldn't keep it out of the bottom left corner.

32 Marcus Tavernier (Bournemouth) steps up to take responsibility and is already placing the ball.

32 Substitution. Omari Hutchinson leaves the pitch, replaced by Lorenzo Torriani (Milan).

29 Tyler Adams (Bournemouth) tried to persuade the referee to change his decision and received a yellow card for dissent.

28 What a terrible foul. Referee Vassilis Fotias had no choice but to send off Mike Maignan (AC Milan). Red card!

27 Ben Gannon-Doak (Bournemouth) escapes punishment from the referee despite a very rough challenge on his opponent.

27 Mike Maignan (Milan) breaks the golden rule: "Treat others as you want to be treated." He committed a foul and Vasilios Fotias had no choice but to blow the whistle. Penalty to Bournemouth.

27 Justin Kluivert (Bournemouth) is preparing to take the corner kick.

27 James Hill (Bournemouth) unleashes a thunderous strike! He collects the pass, looks up, and fires from outside the box. It could have been tricky for the goalkeeper, but the ball deflects unfortunately off a defender and goes wide. Bournemouth win a corner.

26 Play is stopped as Alfadjo Cisse (Milan) is caught offside.

24 Milan took the corner quickly.

24 Ruben Loftus-Cheek (AC Milan) failed to find a teammate in the box, his cross was blocked. AC Milan will take a corner kick.

21 Ben Gannon-Doak (Bournemouth) surges towards goal, but the defender tracks back in time to dispossess him.

19 Evanilson (Bournemouth) is caught offside. He had space behind the defense, but he started his run a bit too early.

19 Bournemouth are showing brilliant team play, controlling the ball with many short passes. If they want to find a gap in the defense and score, patience is key.

17 Yunus Musah (Milan) commits a foul and the referee blows his whistle.

16 Bafodé Diakité (Bournemouth) could expect nothing less than a yellow card for that harsh challenge. And it's a yellow. Vasilios Fotias didn't hesitate to pull it from his pocket.

15 Evanilson (Bournemouth) leaves his marker behind and unleashes a powerful shot from outside the box. Mike Maignan reacts late but keeps it out of the bottom left corner.

15 The goalkeeper saves a low shot from Ryan Christie (Bournemouth), which was aimed right down the middle of the goal.

14 Milan had a chance to score from a corner, but the defender cleared the ball.

13 Ruben Loftus-Cheek (AC Milan) plays a brilliant pass into the penalty area, but a defender intercepts the ball and clears the danger. Milan will take a corner.

10 Bournemouth players are passing the ball around with short passes.

8 Гол! Жастин Клюйверт (Борнмут) тўпни Майк Меньяннинг чўзилган қўли ёнидан дарвозанинг пастки ўнг бурчагига жойлаб қўйди.

7 Following a VAR check, a penalty is awarded to Bournemouth!

7 Referee Vasilis Fotias signaled for VAR and headed to the monitor to check for a penalty. Let's see what happens!

6 Bafodé Diakité (Bournemouth) pulled his opponent's shirt and escaped punishment only thanks to the referee's generosity.

6 Koni De Winter (Milan) appeared to handle the ball inside his own penalty area, but the referee waved play on. No penalty!

6 Evanilson (Bournemouth) receives a cross inside the box and fires a dangerous header, but the ball goes just past the left post!

5 Thanks to a brilliant block by the defender, Bournemouth's corner kick came to nothing.

5 Ben Gannon-Doak (Bournemouth) shoots inside the box after an accurate pass, but a defender inadvertently blocks it on the goal line. Bournemouth gets a corner kick.

3 Milan is in control of the ball, passing around and waiting for the right moment to attack.

1 Kick-off! Today's match has just started.

00:06 Ўйинни «Милан» бошлаб беради.

00:06 Today's match will be officiated by Vassilis Fotias.

00:06 The starting lineups for both teams have already been announced, and you can view them in the match details.