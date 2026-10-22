Sturm Graz vs Marseille: Lineups and Live Text Commentary

46 The break is over and the second half is about to begin.

45+1 Angel Gomes (Marseille) takes the corner, but fails to find a teammate. The ball is easily cleared from the danger zone.

45+2 The first half of today's match has come to an end.

45 1 minute added to the main time of the match.

44 Kilian Abdallah (Marseille) takes the corner and crosses into the box, but the opponent's defense is alert and clears the ball.

44 Kilian Abdallah (Marseille) raced toward goal, but the defender tracked back in time to dispossess him. The ball went out of play. Marseille will take a corner kick.

41 Kilian Abdallah (Marseille) received a good pass inside the penalty area and shot towards the goal, but the ball hit the outside of the right post and went out of play. The ball left the pitch and Sturm Graz will resume play with a goal kick.

40 Great defending. Jakob Hödl (Sturm Graz) tried to find Simon Seidl inside the box, but the pass was blocked.

39 Simon Seidl (Sturm Graz) missed a great chance! He tried his luck with a shot from mid-range, but the ball hit the crossbar! If it had been slightly lower, it would have been a brilliant goal!

38 Marseille are now seeing more of the ball.

38 The total number of fouls committed by both teams is 11:3.

35 Kelian Abdallah (Marseille) did well, but his cross was inaccurate and failed to find his teammates. The ball went out of play, and the Sturm Graz goalkeeper will restart.

33 This yellow card is fully deserved. The foul by Oumar Diakite (Sturm Graz) was very harsh, and Nenad Minakovic didn't hesitate to show him a yellow.

33 Simon Seidl (Sturm Graz) takes the corner, but a defender rises high and heads the ball away.

31 A through ball was received by Jacob Hodl (Sturm Graz) inside the penalty area. He shot low towards the center of the goal without even looking up, but Jeffrey de Lange easily gathered the ball. Sturm Graz will take a corner kick.

31 Kilian Abdallah (Marseille) tried to dribble past opponents, but the defender skillfully tackled the ball away.

30 Angel Gomes (Marseille) takes the corner kick, but the ball only finds the head of an opponent.

29 Ulisses Garcia's (Marseille) cross didn't reach the penalty area, defenders cleared the ball to safety. The linesman made the right call and Marseille will take a corner.

26 Louis Lurvink (Sturm Graz) sends a long pass down the pitch, but the ball doesn't reach its target.

24 Angel Gomes (Marseille) is shown a yellow card for a rough foul.

23 Nenad Minaković stopped play due to a tactical foul by Jon Gorenc Stanković (Sturm Graz). A free-kick is awarded to Marseille near the touchline.

22 Jakob Hödl (Sturm Graz) tried to deliver a low cross into the penalty area, but the ball was blocked and cleared.

21 Marseille players are controlling the game in the middle of the pitch through superb possession and precise passing.

19 33:67 – latest ball possession stats.

16 Arjan Malic (Sturm Graz) is caught in an offside position.

13 Goal! Luka Weinhandl sets up Oumar Diakité (Sturma Graz) one-on-one with the keeper. He brilliantly places the ball into the bottom right corner from outside the box. 1:0.

11 Angel Gomes (Marseille) takes a shot at goal, but the ball sails well over the crossbar. It's out of play for a Sturm Graz goal kick.

10 A very dangerous free kick has been awarded, just a few meters outside the box. Several players are gathered around the ball, but Angel Gomes (Marseille) looks like he's going to take it.

10 It looks like Joshua Quarshie (Sturm Graz) received a red card for that foul. Nenad Minakovic won't tolerate such behavior on the pitch and blew the whistle. Marseille have a free kick.

7 Valmir Berisha (Sturm Graz) made a solo run, but a defender stopped him, preventing a dangerous situation.

5 Marseille are in control of the ball and showing some neat passing between the players.

3 Jakob Hödl (Sturm Graz) tried to push forward, but an opponent cleared the ball.

1 Sturm Graz players are controlling the ball and exchanging short passes. They are waiting for gaps to open up in the defense.

1 The referee blew the whistle and the match has begun.

21:48 The players have taken to the pitch and the match is about to begin. Sturm Graz will kick off.

21:45 Nenad Minakovic has been appointed as the referee for today's match, and he will do his utmost to officiate fairly and avoid mistakes.

21:45 In the match details, you can check out the team lineups before the game starts.