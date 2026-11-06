Sturm Graz vs Celje: Lineups and Live Text Commentary

40 Goal! Otar Kiteishvili (Sturm Graz) slots it past the goalkeeper!

39 Celje players are caught offside.

39 Benjamin Verbic (Celje) takes the corner, but the opposing defenders clear the ball.

37 Ammar Helac with a brilliant save! Benjamin Verbic (Celje) easily dribbled past the defenders and shot from outside the box. His strike was headed for the top right corner, but the keeper denied him! The ball went out of play. Celje will take a corner kick.

36 Giorgi Kruashvili blew the whistle because Veton Tusha (Celje) kicked the opponent's leg instead of the ball.

32 Simon Seidl (Sturm Graz) took a shot from distance, but his attempt was blocked by a defender.

32 Simon Seidl (Sturm Graz) sends a corner into the box, but a defender clears it.

29 Goal! A defensive error created a golden opportunity for Svet Seslar (Celje), who calmly slotted the ball home from close range. 0:1.

28 Luca Vinihandl (Sturm Graz) controlled a loose ball near the edge of the box and aimed for the right side. Jan Leban was out of position but made a brilliant diving save.

27 Jon Gorenc Stanković (Sturm Graz) struck from outside the box, but his effort was blocked.

25 Jürgen Heil (Sturm Graz) is penalized for holding his opponent. Giorgi Kruashvili awards a set-piece.

24 The ball is cleared following a corner kick taken by Simon Seidl (Sturm Graz).

23 Simon Seidl (Sturm Graz) shoots from outside the box. The ball headed for the crossbar, but Jan Leban dealt with the danger easily. Corner kick. A chance for Sturm Graz.

21 Luca Vinihandl (Sturm Graz) fired a powerful shot at goal, but the defender bravely blocked it.

21 Total shots – 6:2.

17 Artemijus Tutyskinas (Celje) receives a yellow card from the referee for an earlier foul.

16 Arjan Malic (Sturm Graz) pulled an opponent's shirt, and Giorgi Kruashvili blew the whistle for a foul.

13 Armandas Kucys (Celje) found space in the box to receive a great pass, but his shot sailed over the bar. High, wide and way off target.

12 Simon Seidl (Sturm Graz) delivered an inaccurate corner, and Jan Leban easily gathered the ball.

12 Oumar Diakité (Sturm Graz) heads the ball from a corner, but it goes over the bar, missing the target.

12 Sturm Graz player Luka Weinhandl prepares to deliver the corner kick into the box.

7 Jürgen Heil (Sturm Graz) challenged for the ball and Giorgi Kruashvili called a foul.

3 Armandas Kucys (Celje) received a diagonal pass, broke into the box and shot into the bottom left corner. But Ammar Helac was well-positioned and saved it easily.

3 Jon Gorenc Stankovic (Sturm Graz) tried a long-range effort, but the ball went well wide of the right post.

1 The game has just started.

01:06 Sturm Graz kicks off the match.

01:06 Giorgi Kruashvili has been appointed as the referee for today's match.

01:06 The starting lineups for both teams are out, you can check them out now.