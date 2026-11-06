Sturm Graz vs Celje: Lineups and Live Text Commentary
Europa League: Sturm Graz vs Celje. Kick-off: 6 November, 01:00 (Tashkent time).
After kick-off, events will be updated in the live text commentary.
Sturm Graz starting lineup: 22. Helac A., 23. Malic A., 2. Quarshie J., 30. Koller P., 28. Heil J., 4. Gorenc Stankovic J. (captain), 39. Weinhandl L., 27. Balbo L., 19. Seidl S., 14. Diakite O., 78. Matoshi V.
Sturm Graz substitutes: 26. Beganovic B., 25. Grgic M., 40. Halwachs J., 43. Hodl J., 11. Kayombo A., 41. Lorenz E., 15. Mamageishvili G., 38. Peinhart J., 21. Petrovic P., 1. Stejskal A., 5. Vallci A.
Sturm Graz head coach: Ingolitsch F.
Celje starting lineup: 1. Leban Z., 2. Sirvys P., 44. Bejger L., 6. Tutyskinas A., 11. Avdyli M., 10. Seslar S., 19. Zabukovnik M. (captain), 13. Daniel P., 25. Tusha V., 47. Kucys A., 7. Verbic B.
Celje substitutes: 20. Dionkou A., 91. Dukuly Y., 23. Frelih Z., 4. Hrka D., 77. Ivansek M., 12. Kolar L., 33. Koutris L., 9. Kramer B., 8. Kvesic M., 31. Suhovrsnik D., 15. Zuzek Z.
Celje head coach: Zeljkovic Z.
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