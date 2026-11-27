In the 5th round of the Europa League league phase, England's Bournemouth visited Spain to face Celta and managed to overcome a very difficult situation to win 2:1. After being reduced to ten men as early as the 22nd minute, the English club scored two goals in the second half to secure three crucial points.

Red card and second-half comeback

Hosts' dominance and the sending-off: In the 19th minute of the match, Iago Aspas capitalized on his opportunity to put the Vigo side ahead. Three minutes later ( 22' ), visiting defender Bafode Diakite received a red card and left the pitch, forcing Bournemouth to play with a numerical disadvantage for nearly 70 minutes.

Willpower in a numerical disadvantage: Despite this, the English club did not give up. Early in the second half ( 47' ), Alvaro Rodriguez restored parity, and in the 78th minute, Ryan scored the goal that secured a comeback victory for the visitors.

Match report

Indicators Details Competition stage Europa League, 5th round Match result Celta 1:2 Bournemouth Goals Iago Aspas (19') — Alvaro Rodriguez (47'), Ryan (78') Sending-off Bafode Diakite (22', Bournemouth)

Do you think this victory by Bournemouth, who defeated Celta while playing with ten men for 70 minutes, was the most resilient result of the 5th round?

Leave your thoughts in the comments and share the result of this exciting match with fellow European football fans!