Atalanta vs Pafos: Lineups and Live Text Commentary
Conference League: Atalanta vs Pafos. Kick-off: 16 October, 00:00 (Tashkent time).
After kick-off, events will be updated in the live text commentary.
Atalanta starting lineup: 29. Carnesecchi M., 47. Bernasconi L., 99. Elmas E., 70. Gaetano G., 23. Kolasinac S., 31. Kristensen T., 8. Pasalic M. (captain), 18. Raspadori G., 9. Scamacca G., 59. Zalewski N., 77. Zappacosta D.
Atalanta substitutes: 17. De Ketelaere C., 13. Ederson, 41. Idele J., 90. Krstovic N., 40. Obric R., 11. Rowe J., 10. Samardzic L., 51. Sonzogni M., 57. Sportiello M.
Atalanta head coach: Sarri M.
Pafos starting lineup: 99. Majecki R., 20. Biel, 7. Bruno, 4. David Luiz (captain), 30. Dragomir V., 14. Ioannou N., 18. Lele, 3. Mmaee S., 88. Pepe, 8. Quina D., 26. Sunjic I.
Pafos substitutes: 33. Anderson Silva, 50. Brito A., 77. Correia J., 60. Efzona C., 6. Guga, 72. Ioannou K., 61. Kais M., 42. Michael G., 71. Papastylianou M., 82. Petrou P., 12. Sema K.
Pafos head coach: Sa Pinto R.
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