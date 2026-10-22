Ajax vs Atalanta: Lineups and Live Text Commentary

45+2 Antonio Nobre blows the whistle to end the first half.

45+1 Gianluca Gaetano (Atalanta) received a great pass near the edge of the penalty area and unleashed a powerful shot at goal with one touch, but the ball went well over the crossbar. The ball went out of play and Ajax will restart with a goal kick.

45+1 Gianluca Scamacca (Atalanta) received the ball following a brilliant pass from his teammate, but his heavy touch allowed the defenders to win the ball back and clear the danger.

45 1 minute added to the match.

45 Sofyan Amrabat (Ajax) is shown a yellow card.

45 Davy Klaassen (Ajax) won the ball and reacted angrily after Antonio Nobre blew for a foul. Atalanta have a free kick.

44 Oscar Gloukh (Ajax) beat his marker and unleashed a powerful shot from inside the box. The ball headed low toward the center of the goal, but Marco Carnesecchi made a brilliant save.

42 The game is temporarily stopped, Nicola Zalewski (Atalanta) is injured and medical staff need to come onto the pitch.

41 Antonio Nobre stops play for a tactical foul by Ajax player Aaron Bouwman. Atalanta will take the free kick.

40 Owen Wijndal (Ajax) receives an accurate pass and unleashes a powerful long-range shot, the ball goes just past the right post.

38 Marc-André ter Stegen collects the corner kick taken by Nicola Zalewski (Atalanta).

37 Davide Zappacosta (Atalanta) drills a low cross into the box, but the defenders block it. Atalanta will take a corner.

37 Bad luck! Jorthy Mokio (Ajax) brought the ball down brilliantly and fired a powerful shot from outside the box, but it hit a defender and the danger was averted.

32 Oscar Gloukh (Ajax) wastes a huge chance! After a brilliant solo run, he fired a low shot from outside the box and fans were already celebrating. The ball was heading down the middle, but Marco Carnesecchi pulled off a stunning save!

31 Big chance! After a simple pass from Lucas Rosa, Marcos Leonardo (Ajax) found himself one-on-one with the goalkeeper inside the penalty area, but his shot went just wide of the left post. The ball went out of play, and the Atalanta goalkeeper will restart.

31 Elif Elmas (Atalanta) received a good pass and fired a powerful shot from mid-range, but it was blocked by a defender.

28 Julian Brandt (Ajax) heads to the corner flag to take the corner kick.

28 What a brilliant moment! Jorthy Mokio (Ajax) received a great pass in midfield, set himself up, and fired a powerful shot toward the left post. His effort didn't catch Marco Carnesecchi off guard, and the goalkeeper pulled off a brilliant save.

28 Oscar Gloukh (Ajax) delivered the ball into the penalty area, but the opposing defenders quickly cleared it.

27 Oscar Gloukh (Ajax) shoots from outside the box, it could have been dangerous for the goalkeeper, but a defender blocked the shot, so we can only guess how it would have ended.

24 Jorrel Hato (Ajax) delivers a powerful cross into the penalty area, but no one gets a touch. The ball goes out of play and Atalanta will restart with a goal kick.

24 Julian Brandt (Ajax) played the corner short.

23 Sofyan Amrabat (Ajax) intercepted a loose pass and unleashed a surprise long-range shot, but a defender blocked it to defuse the danger. The referee awarded a corner kick to Ajax.

22 Oscar Gloukh (Ajax) beats opponents brilliantly, but his shot from outside the box goes wide. The ball sails a few meters past the right post. The ball leaves the pitch, and the Atalanta goalkeeper will restart play.

21 Brilliant team play by Ajax, controlling the ball with lots of short passes. If they want to find a gap in the defense and score, patience is the most important factor.

20 Julian Brandt (Ajax) delivers a dangerous cross from the corner, but none of his teammates can outjump the defenders.

20 Julian Brandt (Ajax) tries to push forward, but the defender clears the ball. Ajax wins a corner. They are sending a lot of players into the box.

17 Nicola Zalewski (Atalanta) received the pass, but his shot from outside the box was blocked.

16 Goal! No, wait, the goal is disallowed for offside. Jorthy Mokio (Ajax) is not happy about it, but the linesman stands by his decision.

14 Elif Elmas (Atalanta) delivers an inaccurate corner kick into the penalty area.

14 Gianluca Scamacca (Atalanta) is first to the rebound, but his shot is blocked. Wow, what a survival for the opponent! The ball goes out of play. Atalanta will have a chance to score from a corner.

14 Nicola Zalewski (Atalanta) is preparing to take a corner kick.

13 Charles De Ketelaere (Atalanta) attempted to cross into the box, but the opponent's defense cleared the danger. The linesman pointed to the corner flag, Atalanta will take a corner kick.

13 A crowd of players wait for the corner kick in the box, but Julian Brandt (Ajax) plays it short.

12 Oscar Gloukh (Ajax) sent a long pass, but it lacked the power to reach his teammates and was blocked by a defender. The ball went out of play and the assistant referee pointed to the corner flag. Corner kick for Ajax.

12 Oscar Gloukh (Ajax) delivered a dangerous cross into the penalty area to set up a teammate, but a defender blocked the ball.

11 Davy Klaassen (Ajax) reached the cross and headed it towards goal from the center of the penalty area. The ball was on target, but it was blocked by a defender.

10 A wonderful low cross from the flank was received by Ederson (Atalanta), waiting for his chance. However, the defense was alert and cleared the ball.

9 Nicola Zalewski (Atalanta) takes the corner, but the opponent's defense is alert and clears the ball away.

9 Nicola Zalewski (Atalanta) tried to pick out a teammate inside the box with a chip pass, but a defender reacted brilliantly to block the ball. Atalanta win a corner. The opponents face another dangerous attack.

8 Gianluca Scamacca (Atalanta) connected brilliantly with a corner kick, but his shot from inside the box went well wide of the right post. The ball went out of play for an Ajax goal kick.

8 Atalanta wins a corner kick.

8 Nicola Zalewski (Atalanta) sends the ball into the penalty area, but the opposing defenders clear it away to avert the danger. The ball goes out of play. Atalanta will take a corner kick.

6 Lucas Rosa (Ajax) shoots from outside the box, the ball deflects off a defender and hits the right post!

2 Atalanta seem to be finding their game and are in control of the ball. They are waiting for the right moment to create new attacking opportunities.

1 The game has just started.

00:00 Finally, the players have stepped onto the pitch! Atalanta will kick off.

00:00 Antonio Nobre has been appointed as the main referee for this match.

00:00 The starting lineups have already been announced and you can check them out in the lineups section.