Pafos vs Riga FC: Lineups and Live Text Commentary

·38·Sport
Pafos vs Riga FC: Lineups and Live Text Commentary

Conference League: Pafos vs Riga FC. Kick-off: 22 October, 21:45 (Tashkent time).

After kick-off, events will be updated in the live text commentary.

Pafos starting lineup: 99. Majecki R., 7. Bruno, 3. Mmaee S., 4. David Luiz (captain), 14. Ioannou N., 77. Correia J., 50. Brito A., 6. Guga, 30. Dragomir V., 33. Anderson Silva, 20. Biel.

Pafos substitutes: 60. Efzona C., 72. Ioannou K., 18. Lele, 71. Papastylianou M., 82. Petrou P., 8. Quina D., 12. Sema K., 26. Sunjic I.

Pafos head coach: Sa Pinto R.

Riga FC starting lineup: 12. Piric K., 23. Tonisevs M., 21. Musah B., 5. Wassom K., 13. Jurkovskis R. (captain), 22. Diop M., 40. Ankrah A., 7. Aouani R., 8. Iago Siqueira, 10. Reginaldo Ramires, 18. Oulad M'Hand S.

Riga FC substitutes: 19. Badamosi M., 11. Caio Ferreira, 34. Cernomordijs A., 44. Kazainis M., 91. Orols F., 15. Robalo Pedro S. L., 6. Saco C., 25. Taiwo A.

Riga FC head coach: Gula A.

Live report0-1 LIVE
45+5
The first half of today's match has come to an end.
45+4
Anderson Silva (Pafos) played a forward pass, but one of the defenders blocked the ball.
45+3
Marian Barbu couldn't ignore Biel's (Pafos) rough challenge and blew his whistle.
45+1
Jairo (Pafos) delivered a brilliant corner kick. However, the defenders acted impeccably to clear the ball and avert the danger.
45
4 minutes added.
45
Anderson Silva (Pafos) reached a fine cross inside the box, but his header went just over the crossbar. The ball went out of play, and Riga FC will restart with a goal kick.
44
Marian Barbu blows the whistle as Baba Musa (Riga FC) commits a foul in the attack.
42
Reginaldo Ramires (Riga FC) beats a defender near the edge of the box and shoots, but his effort misses the target, sailing over the crossbar.
38
Yago Siqueira (Riga FC) hits a powerful free-kick from medium range towards goal, but the ball hits the wall and rebounds.
38
João Correia (Pafos) makes a costly mistake, and Marian Barbu blows his whistle. Riga FC will take a free-kick that could lead to a goalscoring opportunity.
37
Vlad Dragomir (Pafos) makes a rough challenge. The referee sees it and blows his whistle immediately.
34
Anderson Silva (Pafos) takes a good shot from outside the box towards the center of the goal, but Kenan Pirić easily claims the ball.
34
The post! Raki Aouani (Riga FC) beat the defenders brilliantly, but lacked precision from close range as his shot struck the right-hand post.
32
Meissa Diop (Riga FC) found space at the edge of the penalty box after a brilliant duel and took a shot, but the ball went just wide of the right post. The ball went out of play, and the Pafos goalkeeper will restart with a goalkick.
30
FC Riga players are in control of the ball, passing shortly between each other. They are waiting for gaps to open in the defense.
27
Ahmed Ankrah (Riga FC) commits a foul trying to win the ball back. Marian Barbu had a clear view and blows his whistle.
23
Marian Barbu blows the whistle as Racha Yacoub (Riga FC) kicks the opponent's leg instead of the ball.
22
Golden opportunity! Meissa Diop (Riga FC) received a pass inside the box and found space to shoot. He missed wide of the right post. The ball went out of play and a goal kick was awarded to Pafos.
21
Salah Oulad M'Hand (Riga FC) executed a brilliant sliding tackle to dispossess the forward, but the referee blew the whistle for a foul.
19
Salah Oulad M'Hand (Riga FC) fires a powerful shot from outside the box, but it goes low and straight down the middle, easily gathered by Radosław Majecki.
16
Marian Barbu blows the whistle and calls a foul after Maksims Tonisevs (Riga FC) brings down his opponent.
14VAR
VAR decision is announced. Pafos goal disallowed due to a foul at the start of the attack.
12
Kenan Piric (Riga FC) is down on the pitch after a collision, and medical staff have come on to treat him.
12VAR
There seemed to be a foul in the buildup, and referee Marian Barbu is going to review the incident using the VAR system.
12
Anderson Silva (Pafos) turns away in celebration as the ball hits the net, but his joy is short-lived as referee Marian Barbu disallows the goal for a foul.
10
Pafos is keeping control of the game's tempo with precise short passes.
8VAR
Riga FC's goal is disallowed as offside is flagged following a VAR review!
7VAR
Riga FC players stopped their celebrations as referee Marian Barbu signaled for a VAR review, most likely to check for an offside at the start of the attack.
60-1
Goal! Reginaldo Ramires (Riga FC) rounded the goalkeeper and coolly slotted it home.
5
Baba Musa (Riga FC) heads from around the penalty area following a corner, but the ball goes wide of the right post.
4
Salah Oulad M'Hand (Riga FC) looks like he'll take the corner kick.
3
David Luiz (Pafos) brings down his opponent and Marian Barbu stops the play. Riga FC will take the free kick. This is a promising position for a direct shot on goal.
2
Reginaldo Ramires (Riga FC) commits a foul during the attack and the referee blows the whistle.
1
Well look at that, today's match is just getting underway.
21:46
Finally the players are stepping onto the pitch! Riga FC will kick off.
21:45
Marian Barbu has been appointed as the main referee for this match.
21:45
Now we know the starting lineups. You can find them in the match details.
21:45
Hello and welcome to our live text commentary! We will bring you prompt updates on everything happening in the match. Starting lineups will be announced very soon.
PafosRiga FCConference League
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Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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