"Atalanta" and "Brighton" start with big wins in the Conference League

·47·Sport
"Atalanta" and "Brighton" start with big wins in the Conference League

In the 1st matchday of the UEFA Conference League group stage, tournament favorites delighted their fans with bright and high-scoring games. Italy's «Atalanta» left no chance for the Cypriot club in Bergamo, while in England, «Brighton» put 4 unanswered goals past their opponent. Meanwhile in Denmark, «Copenhagen» secured a crushing victory over Portugal's renowned team «Braga».

«Atalanta» settled the matter in the first half: 3:1

The Italian club started the match against «Pafos» very actively and resolved the fate of the game within the first 45 minutes:

  • Fast goal in the 1st minute: Right at the start of the match, Elif Elmas opened the scoring, becoming the author of a quick goal;

  • Attacking momentum in the first half: In the 18th minute, Raspadori doubled the lead, and in the 44th minute, Gianluca Scamacca made it 3:0;

  • Visitors' response: Near the end of the match (88th minute), a goal by Biel was not enough to save «Pafos» from defeat.

«Atalanta» — «Pafos» 3:1

Goals: Elmas (1), Raspadori (18), Scamacca (44) — Biel (88).

  • «Atalanta»: Carnesecchi, Kolasinac, Zappacosta, Christensen (Jevinson, 80), Bernasconi, Raspadori (De Ketelaere, 21), Pasalic (Ederson, 67), Gaetano, Elmas, Zalewski (Samardzic, 67), Scamacca.

«Brighton» scores 4 goals past «Kauno Jalgiris» in England

English Premier League representative «Brighton» hosted the Lithuanian team and won 4:0 under complete dominance:

  • Rutter's brace: Becoming the hero of the match, Georginio Rutter twice hit the opponent's net in the 41st and 53rd minutes;

  • Crushing score: At the end of the first half (45th minute) Hinshelwood, and in the 67th minute O'Riley scored, giving the Londoners their first three points of the competition with a large score.

«Brighton» — «Kauno Jalgiris» 4:0

Goals: Rutter (41, 53), Hinshelwood (45), O'Riley (67).

  • «Brighton»: Verbruggen, Boscaí, Dunk (Vuskovic, 46), Costinha, Svoboda, Hinshelwood (David, 57), Gross (Ayari, 57), Malik, Osman, Rutter, O'Riley.

Cornelius's brace: «Copenhagen» leaves no chance for «Braga»

In the match held in the capital of Denmark, «Copenhagen» defeated Portugal's «Braga» 3:0 in a hard-fought game:

  • Activity in the second half: After the break, in the 49th minute, Elyounoussi opened the scoring;

  • Cornelius's final touch: Forward Andreas Cornelius scored twice in the 79th and 86th minutes, sealing the crushing victory over the Portuguese.

«Copenhagen» — «Braga» 3:0

Goals: Elyounoussi (49), Cornelius (79, 86).

The 1st matchday of the UEFA Conference League will be remembered for large scores and confident starts by strong clubs.

UEFA Conference LeagueAtalantaBrightonCopenhagen
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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