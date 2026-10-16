"Atalanta" and "Brighton" start with big wins in the Conference League

In the 1st matchday of the UEFA Conference League group stage, tournament favorites delighted their fans with bright and high-scoring games. Italy's «Atalanta» left no chance for the Cypriot club in Bergamo, while in England, «Brighton» put 4 unanswered goals past their opponent. Meanwhile in Denmark, «Copenhagen» secured a crushing victory over Portugal's renowned team «Braga».

«Atalanta» settled the matter in the first half: 3:1

The Italian club started the match against «Pafos» very actively and resolved the fate of the game within the first 45 minutes:

Fast goal in the 1st minute: Right at the start of the match, Elif Elmas opened the scoring, becoming the author of a quick goal;

Attacking momentum in the first half: In the 18th minute, Raspadori doubled the lead, and in the 44th minute, Gianluca Scamacca made it 3:0;

Visitors' response: Near the end of the match (88th minute), a goal by Biel was not enough to save «Pafos» from defeat.

«Atalanta» — «Pafos» 3:1

Goals: Elmas (1), Raspadori (18), Scamacca (44) — Biel (88).

«Atalanta»: Carnesecchi, Kolasinac, Zappacosta, Christensen (Jevinson, 80), Bernasconi, Raspadori (De Ketelaere, 21), Pasalic (Ederson, 67), Gaetano, Elmas, Zalewski (Samardzic, 67), Scamacca.

«Brighton» scores 4 goals past «Kauno Jalgiris» in England

English Premier League representative «Brighton» hosted the Lithuanian team and won 4:0 under complete dominance:

Rutter's brace: Becoming the hero of the match, Georginio Rutter twice hit the opponent's net in the 41st and 53rd minutes;

Crushing score: At the end of the first half (45th minute) Hinshelwood, and in the 67th minute O'Riley scored, giving the Londoners their first three points of the competition with a large score.

«Brighton» — «Kauno Jalgiris» 4:0

Goals: Rutter (41, 53), Hinshelwood (45), O'Riley (67).

«Brighton»: Verbruggen, Boscaí, Dunk (Vuskovic, 46), Costinha, Svoboda, Hinshelwood (David, 57), Gross (Ayari, 57), Malik, Osman, Rutter, O'Riley.

Cornelius's brace: «Copenhagen» leaves no chance for «Braga»

In the match held in the capital of Denmark, «Copenhagen» defeated Portugal's «Braga» 3:0 in a hard-fought game:

Activity in the second half: After the break, in the 49th minute, Elyounoussi opened the scoring;

Cornelius's final touch: Forward Andreas Cornelius scored twice in the 79th and 86th minutes, sealing the crushing victory over the Portuguese.

«Copenhagen» — «Braga» 3:0

Goals: Elyounoussi (49), Cornelius (79, 86).

The 1st matchday of the UEFA Conference League will be remembered for large scores and confident starts by strong clubs.