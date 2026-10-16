Diyora Keldiyorova's return to big sports recognized on the international arena

Uzbekistan's first female Olympic champion in judo Diyora Keldiyorova is returning to the official tatami after a long break. The Uzbekistan athlete will participate in the Asian Open Judo Cup starting in Aktau, Kazakhstan.

International sports publications, in particular Ukraine's specialized portal «Judo Art», paid special attention to this important event.

«That alone is worth watching the competition»

The popular Ukrainian sports publication assessed Diyora's long-awaited return as the main intrigue of the competition:

Kimono with gold embroidery: «Tomorrow, the Asian Open Cup starts in Aktau. Diyora Keldiyorova is returning to the tatami in Kazakhstan after a two-and-a-half-year break. This will be the first time the Uzbek judoka appears in public as the reigning Olympic champion, with gold embroidery on the chest of her kimono;

International interest: That alone is reason enough to watch this tournament from start to finish,» writes the Ukrainian source.

Reasons for the 2.5-year break: Family happiness and motherhood

Following the historic success achieved at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, major changes took place in Diyora Keldiyorova's career:

Victory in Paris: At this Summer Olympics, Diyora defeated Kosovo representative Distria Krasniqi in the final bout of the weight category up to 52 kilograms, securing one of the brightest gold medals in the history of Uzbek sports;

Maternity leave: Following this world-shaking victory, the athlete devoted time to her family, went on maternity leave, and stayed away from major sporting competitions for a long time due to having a child;

Recovery: Having resumed training under the supervision of specialists and coaches, the champion is regaining her top athletic form and heading towards new trophies.

The matches in Aktau will be an important test, once again demonstrating the preparation and strength in the international arena of the Uzbek sports legend in the new Olympic cycle.