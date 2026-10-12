Diyora Keldiyorova with her baby girl: the athlete showed her daughter's face for the first time (video)

·0·Culture
Diyora Keldiyorova with her baby girl: the athlete showed her daughter's face for the first time (video)

Uzbekistan judoka Diyora Keldiyorova published a video with her baby girl on social media. Previously, the athlete had not been showing her child's face to the public.

She left a heartfelt comment on the new video, emphasizing that her daughter is the greatest achievement of her life.

"MashaAllah! The greatest achievement in life is my daughter. Every morning of ours begins with such an embrace. Every hug of hers fills me with energy!" — wrote Diyora Keldiyorova.

The video caught the attention of fans. In the comments, many noted that the little girl looks like her mother and expressed kind wishes to her. Followers wished the athlete's child a happy childhood, health, and a bright future.

Diyora Keldiyorovajudobaby girlInstagram
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Nigina Zarqarayeva
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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