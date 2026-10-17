Javier Tebas accuses Real Madrid of Nazi propaganda — Madrid demands resignation

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Javier Tebas accuses Real Madrid of Nazi propaganda — Madrid demands resignation

Conflicts in Spanish football have crossed new, unprecedented political and moral boundaries. La Liga President Javier Tebas has leveled severe and sensational accusations against the management of Madrid's «Real» club and its official media resources.

Tebas compared the information policy and public opinion management methods pursued by the "royal club" to the methods used by Joseph Goebbels, the notorious propaganda minister of Nazi Germany.

Tebas's harsh accusations: «Real» always portrays itself as the victim»

The head of La Liga openly criticized the Madrid club's informational tactics:

  • Selective information delivery: Tebas stated that the club's management and its television channel (Real Madrid TV) select only situations that suit their interests and interpret them to the public in a one-sided manner;

  • «Enemy image» and fake injustice: It was noted that a policy of artificially creating an external «enemy image» is being pursued by constantly talking about injustice around the club;

  • Equating to Goebbels propaganda: The La Liga president compared this method used by Madrid to the core principles of the Nazi regime's propaganda machine;

  • The mask of a victim: According to Tebas, «Real» has gotten used to always portraying itself as an injured party and a victim in any controversial situation.

Real Madrid's response: Immediate demand for resignation

Such a harsh comparison and insulting accusation did not go unanswered by the Madrid powerhouse:

  • Emergency official statement: «Real» immediately published a harsh response letter on its official website, calling the comparison of the club to the methods of a Nazi regime by a figure in European football leadership morally disgusting and unacceptable;

  • Demand for resignation: The club demanded that Javier Tebas immediately resign from his positions as La Liga President and Vice President of the Royal Spanish Football Federation.

This open hostility between the head of Spanish football and the country's largest club is leading the system into a deep governance crisis.

Javier TebasReal MadridLa LigaGoebbels
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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