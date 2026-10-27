“I am sincerely sorry”: Mbappe and La Liga chief officially apologize to the Chinese people

·18·Sport
“I am sincerely sorry”: Mbappe and La Liga chief officially apologize to the Chinese people

France national team and Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappe has issued an official statement and apologized to the entire Chinese nation following a major international controversy sparked by his insensitive remarks regarding internet memes.

Following the football star's comments, multi-million dollar advertising contracts in the Chinese market were canceled, state television (CCTV) completely erased him from its media space, and even the leadership of Spain's La Liga was forced to intervene in the situation.

“I had no such intention”: Mbappe's official apology

The footballer expressed his respect for the Chinese people and their national values on his social media page, conveying his sincere regret:

  • Criticism of thoughtless words: “In a recent interview, I commented on internet memes about me. My remark was thoughtless, and I now realize that it deeply offended many Chinese people in China and around the world”;

  • Sincere regret: “I apologize to everyone who was offended by my words. I had absolutely no ill intent. I deeply respect the Chinese people and their rich history, and I am sincerely sorry for what happened,” the footballer emphasized;

  • Intervention by the La Liga president: As the conflict transcended the scope of a single player and began to threaten the strategic interests of the Spanish league in Asia, La Liga president Javier Tebas also personally issued an official apology to the Chinese public for the offense caused by Mbappe's words.

A boycott that started as a joke: How serious were the consequences of the conflict?

Mbappe's flippant irony regarding memes turned into a massive commercial and political problem within a few days:

  • Companies terminated contracts: Beverage giant Eastroc Beverage and food magnate Mengniu Dairy canceled their multi-million dollar partnerships with the player in a single day under a “zero tolerance” policy;

  • Data removed from CCTV: All official news and media applications of China Central Television purged all photo, video, and text materials related to Mbappe from their platforms;

  • National sensitivity: According to Western sources, the meme the footballer called funny was linked to the image of an important political figure in Chinese history and was interpreted by the local population as an insult to their history and statehood.

The Kylian Mbappe controversy: Timeline and measures taken

Category

Event and measures taken

Root cause

Mocking a Chinese historical political figure in an interview about memes

First blow

Major Chinese companies (Eastroc, Mengniu, etc.) terminated partnerships

State-level boycott

China Central Television (CCTV) removed content related to Mbappe

Player's response

Official apology: “My words were thoughtless, I am sincerely sorry”

La Liga leadership

Javier Tebas sent an official expression of sympathy and an apology to the Chinese people

Expected outcome

Relations and advertising markets may be restored following the apology

Kylian MbappeLa LigaCCTVJavier Tebas
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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