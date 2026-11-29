Following Real Madrid's 1-2 home defeat to Alaves in the 14th round of the Spanish La Liga, the "Royal Club" head coach Jose Mourinho attended the press conference, where he expressed sharp criticism regarding the reasons for the loss, the opponent's time-wasting, and the officiating.

"We lacked activity in the opponent's penalty area"

The Portuguese specialist noted that while Real Madrid dominated possession throughout the match, they could not find space to break through the opponent's dense defense:

"We played against a team that defended deep and did not look to build play through passes once they gained possession. Their goal was to play long balls to the strikers and organize counterattacks. We, however, lacked activity in the opponent's penalty area. We dominated possession but couldn't find open spaces. Bernardo Silva and Arda Guler are players with similar styles. That is why I decided to make changes in the attack. Quique Flores executed his plan. This was not unexpected for us. Yesterday, we specifically trained to play against such defensive football."

Balls thrown onto the pitch and complaints against the referee

While Mourinho congratulated Alaves head coach Quique Sanchez Flores on his chosen tactics, he strongly condemned the extra balls thrown onto the pitch during the game and the referee's reaction to it:

"They benefited from the referee turning a blind eye to time-wasting. They threw balls onto the pitch twice. According to the rules, if a member of the coaching staff does this, the head coach should receive a red card. I congratulate Quique on his tactics. I can only criticize the ugly behavior related to throwing balls onto the pitch. Nobody does that in football anymore."

"This referee loves to show his authority"

Jose Mourinho also addressed the 89th-minute sending-off of Jude Bellingham, noting that this specific referee has been consistently showing red cards to Real Madrid stars:

"Bellingham's sending-off? Two seasons ago, this referee sent off Mbappe, last season Vinicius, and this season Bellingham. Let's see if he sends off Courtois next season. This referee loves to show his authority. I'm not saying we lost because of the referee. But I was angry that an opponent who pulled Mbappe's shirt did not receive a yellow card," said Jose Mourinho.

Key points of Jose Mourinho's statement

Topic Coach's position Game and squad decisions Despite dominating possession, there was a lack of activity in the opponent's penalty area; changes were made in the attack because Bernardo Silva and Arda Guler played in a similar style. Alaves and Quique Flores Acknowledged the opponent's deep defense and counter-attacking tactics, but criticized the time-wasting caused by throwing two balls onto the pitch. Officiating and red card Criticized the referee's authoritarianism, recalling that he had previously sent off Mbappe and Vinicius, and now Bellingham ("I wonder if he will send off Courtois next season").

Do you think Jose Mourinho's complaints about the officiating and the opponent's time-wasting are justified, or should Real Madrid look for the reasons for their home defeat in their own performance?

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