"Real Madrid" demands immediate resignation of La Liga chief Javier Tebas

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"Real Madrid" demands immediate resignation of La Liga chief Javier Tebas

An unprecedented open confrontation has begun in Spanish football. Madrid's "Real" club published an emergency statement on its official website, officially demanding that La Liga President and Royal Spanish Football Federation Vice-President Javier Tebas immediately resign from both positions.

The Madrid giant's drastic decision was prompted by Tebas comparing the club's working style and the activities of its official TV channel (Real Madrid Televisión) to the methods of Nazi regime propaganda minister Joseph Goebbels.

"Comparing to Goebbels is morally repulsive": The club's harsh response

The management of "Real" sharply condemned the views expressed by the high-ranking Spanish football official:

  • Unacceptable and insulting action: It was assessed as a completely unacceptable and extremely grave act for a person holding two responsible posts in Spanish football to equate the club's management and its TV channel with fascist propaganda methods with the intent to defame them;

  • Irresponsible accusations: It was specifically emphasized that Tebas's explanation that "this comparison is not related to Nazi ideology" does not change the fact that his remarks are insulting, morally repulsive, and unworthy of the office he holds;

  • Systemic attacks: The club viewed this situation as the latest manifestation of systematic information campaigns carried out for a long time by Tebas against Florentino Pérez, "Real", and the club's media.

The "Negreira case" and direct complaint to UEFA

According to the people from Madrid, behind Tebas's aggressive statements lies the goal of covering up the "Negreira case" and diverting attention elsewhere:

  • Inaction of local organizations: Organizations led by Tebas failed to take sufficiently decisive measures regarding the suspicious millions paid by "Barcelona" over the years to the former vice-president of the Technical Committee of Referees;

  • UEFA intervention demanded: For this reason, "Real" was forced to appeal directly to UEFA and is demanding a comprehensive, independent audit of all payments to restore integrity and justice in Spanish tournaments;

  • Reforms and personnel changes: The club stated the necessity of completely restructuring the Spanish refereeing system, as well as the supervisory and disciplinary bodies of the federation, and completely replacing the leaders who were in management during that period.

Final demand: Immediate resignation

In its appeal, "Real" demonstrated that Javier Tebas has completely lost the principles of neutrality, respect, and impartiality:

"Tebas's actions prove that he is professionally completely unfit to remain in the positions he holds. Real Madrid demands that Javier Tebas immediately resign from his duties as La Liga President and Royal Spanish Football Federation Vice-President", — the official document states.

The Madrid club stated that it will continue the fight to defend its honor and until fairness is established in Spanish football.

Real MadridJavier TebasLa LigaRoyal Spanish Football Federation
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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