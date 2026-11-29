In the match held at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid as part of the 14th round of the Spanish La Liga, Alaves unexpectedly defeated Real Madrid with a score of 2:1. Midfielder Angel Perez, who scored the visitors' second and decisive goal in the 61st minute, shared his impressions of the historic victory in an interview with the Movistar TV channel.

“The decisive factor is teamwork”

The Alaves player, who defeated Real Madrid in Madrid after a 26-year hiatus, emphasized that the victory was the result of the entire team's hard work:

“I can’t even find the words, I’m still excited... We made history. We definitely didn't deserve the bad streak we went through recently. If you ask me what the decisive factor was? The team. I would like to highlight all my teammates individually. As for the penalty, we were confident in ourselves. We quickly saw on the screen at the edge of the pitch that there was no penalty there,” said Angel Perez.

(Recall that in the 88th minute of the match, after a situation was checked via VAR, no penalty was awarded in favor of Real, and Jude Bellingham was sent off after receiving a second yellow card for simulation.)