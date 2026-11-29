In the latest round of the Spanish La Liga, Real Madrid suffered an unexpected 1:2 defeat at home to Alaves. After the match, the head coach of the "royal club" Jose Mourinho announced that he takes full responsibility for the defeat and explained his decisions regarding the chosen lineup.

"The team played a bit sluggishly"

The Portuguese specialist admitted that the players were not active enough during the match, but acknowledged that not rotating the squad led to signs of fatigue:

"It seemed to me that the team played a bit sluggishly. However, if you make many changes to rest the players, there is a risk that it will not yield results. That is why I did not want to interfere with the team structure. All decisions and responsibility are on me", — said Jose Mourinho.

As a result of the coach's decision and the team's sluggish performance, Real conceded two goals at home and dropped points. This unexpected defeat could slightly complicate the Madrid club's situation in the title race.

The situation in the La Liga standings after the match

Although the Madrid club suffered a defeat, they still hold second place in the standings for now. However, their main rival for the title — Barcelona — has a very favorable opportunity to further increase the point gap.

Indicators Details Match result Real Madrid — Alaves 1:2 Jose Mourinho's position Admitted he did not rotate, took full responsibility for the defeat Position in the standings Real Madrid — remained in 2nd place Rival's situation Barcelona can further increase their lead

In your opinion, was Jose Mourinho's decision not to refresh the squad and not to rotate the main reason for the defeat, or was there a sense of complacency among the Real players?

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