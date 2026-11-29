In the 14th round of the Spanish La Liga, Madrid club Real hosted Alavés on their home turf. Unexpectedly, the match ended in a 2:1 victory for the visitors.

Goal by former player Mariano and Bellingham's dismissal

In the first half of the match, former Real striker Mariano opened the scoring in the 22nd minute, putting the visitors ahead. Alavés continued their attacking play in the second half, and in the 61st minute, Pérez doubled the lead.

Although Kylian Mbappé scored in the 69th minute to bring Real back into the game, the Madrid side could not avoid defeat. To make matters worse, Jude Bellingham received a second yellow card in the 89th minute and was sent off.

Following this defeat, Real Madrid remains in 3rd place in the league table with 33 points. Alavés, having secured three important points, increased their tally to 19 points and climbed to 8th place.

Match report and key statistics

Statistics Official data Competition and round Spanish La Liga, 14th round Match and result Real Madrid — Alavés 1:2 Goals Kylian Mbappé (69') — Mariano (22'), Pérez (61') Cautions Mourinho (45+1'), Konaté (74'), Bellingham (75') — Sivera (74'), Selu (75'), Otto (78') Dismissal Jude Bellingham (89', second yellow card) League table position Real Madrid — 33 points (3rd place); Alavés — 19 points (8th place) Real Madrid lineup Courtois, Cucurella, Konaté, Huijsen, Valverde, Tchouaméni (Silva, 46), Brahim Díaz (Dimomande, 46), Güler (Espi, 60), Bellingham, Vinícius, Mbappé Alavés lineup Sivera, Rebbach (Valentín, 64), Pérez (Manjarrés, 77), Tenaglia, Koski, Otto, Denis Suárez (Guevara, 59), Ibáñez (Diallo, 64), Blanco, Mariano (Enríquez, 77), Antonio Martínez

In your opinion, how will this unexpected defeat at the Santiago Bernabéu and Jude Bellingham's red card affect Real Madrid's chances in the title race?

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