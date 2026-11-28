Real Madrid midfielder Bernardo Silva is earning special recognition in the Spanish capital from his teammates and the coaching staff, not only for his actions on the pitch but also for his high personal qualities. This was reported by the Spanish publication AS.

Leadership in the dressing room and self-improvement

Speaking about their 32-year-old Portuguese colleague, the "Royal Club" players emphasize that they feel completely calm whenever he has the ball. The club's management and coaching staff view the former Manchester City member as a true leader in the dressing room who inspires and supports others.

According to the source, Bernardo Silva has not expressed any dissatisfaction even during times when his playing time has decreased. On the contrary, he has humbly admitted to those close to him that he needs to work even harder on himself, acknowledging that his competitors for the starting lineup are currently performing better than he is.

Bernardo Silva's role at Real and key aspects

Category Details Player and age Bernardo Silva (32 years old, former Manchester City midfielder) Teammates' assessment They feel completely calm on the pitch when he has the ball Role in the dressing room A leader who inspires and supports others Attitude toward competition Does not complain when on the bench, admits he needs to work harder on himself Source AS (Spain)

In your opinion, how much will such experience and humility from Bernardo Silva help Real Madrid win trophies during the decisive stages of the season?

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