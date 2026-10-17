Important negotiations with AFC President Sheikh Salman held in Tashkent

To get acquainted with large-scale reforms and modern infrastructure projects being implemented in the football sector in Uzbekistan, and to take future cooperation to a new level, an influential delegation led by Asian Football Confederation (AFC) President Sheikh Salman bin Ibrahim al-Khalifa, who is currently visiting our country, held an official meeting in Tashkent.

The dialogue, which took place at the National Football Center, was attended by UFA President Bahodir Kurbanov, Minister of Sports Adham Ikramov, UFA First Vice-President Ravshan Irmatov, and representatives of the AFC leadership.

State attention and historical achievements in football

During the meeting, it was particularly emphasized that relations between Uzbekistan and the continental football organization have risen to a new level in recent years:

Support at the state policy level: It was noted that the historical decrees and initiatives aimed at developing football by the head of our state are the main factor in truly popularizing the game of millions in our country and bringing infrastructure up to international standards;

World Cup berth and national celebration: It was acknowledged that football has turned into a national movement in Uzbekistan, and the qualification of our national team for the World Cup has given our entire nation an unforgettable historical celebration and pride.

"Uzbekistan is the most reliable and close partner of the AFC"

AFC leader Sheikh Salman bin Ibrahim al-Khalifa highly praised the sports infrastructure and organizational potential of our country:

High-level competitions: The leader of continental football specifically emphasized that in recent years, Uzbekistan has proven itself as a reliable host by flawlessly organizing prestigious Asian youth and women's championships;

Hosting the FIFA U-20 World Cup: The AFC President expressed full confidence that the FIFA U-20 World Cup , to be jointly hosted next year on the green fields of Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan, will also be organized based on the highest international standards;

Future projects: The parties agreed to support youth and children's football, improve the qualifications of local specialists, and implement new joint strategic projects.

This meeting once again proved that Uzbekistan is turning into one of the influential centers not only on the continent, but also on the world football map.