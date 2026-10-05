Uzbekistan national team in the elite division: What is the new mechanism for reaching the 2034 World Cup?

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Uzbekistan national team in the elite division: What is the new mechanism for reaching the 2034 World Cup?

The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) is undertaking a historic reform that envisages massive changes to the continental football calendar and qualification match system. According to Asean Football, the organization plans to officially launch a new competition — the Asian Nations League — starting in 2030.

This competition will not just be an independent cup, but will serve as a core tournament fully integrated into the official qualification system for the 2034 World Cup. As a result, boring friendly matches will be replaced by serious strategic clashes.

47 teams and 3 divisions: What will the tournament format look like?

According to the proposed new project, all 47 national member associations of the AFC will be divided into three leagues (divisions) based on their rankings and potential:

  • Top (elite) division: The 18 strongest national teams on the continent;

  • Other divisions: All remaining teams will be distributed between the 2nd and 3rd divisions;

  • Inter-league movement: A classic promotion and relegation system between divisions will operate in the tournament.

How will the 2034 World Cup slots be distributed?

The stage of the Nations League tied directly to World Cup qualification will become the primary and most convenient path for continental national teams to reach the Mundial:

  • 6 direct quotas: National teams taking the 1st–6th strongest positions at the conclusion of the top division matches will directly qualify for the 2034 World Cup;

  • Play-off opportunity: 4 national teams occupying the 7th–10th positions in the elite division will take to the pitch in play-off matches against each other for the 2 additional direct tickets allocated to Asia;

  • Intercontinental battle: The team taking the next place after the final winners of the play-offs will earn the right to participate in the intercontinental playoff tournament.

An additional and favorable opportunity for Uzbekistan

Securing a spot in the 2026 World Cup for the first time in its history, the Uzbekistan national football team consistently maintains its status and high ranking in Asian football.

According to experts, our representatives will secure a permanent spot in the highest division of the new system. This will give Uzbekistan a huge strategic advantage to constantly test its strength against continental giants, gain experience, and most importantly — secure a direct ticket to the 2034 World Cup through the Nations League, without the difficulties of the traditional step-by-step qualification.

Asian Football ConfederationAsian Nations League2034 World CupUzbekistan national team
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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