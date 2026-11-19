The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) has announced the names of the best players of the year. Representatives from South Korea and Iran received special attention in the distribution of awards: Lee Kang-in was named the best Asian player playing abroad for the second consecutive year, while Alireza Beiranvand achieved a historic result for goalkeepers by winning one of the continent's prestigious individual awards.

Lee Kang-in becomes the best for the second year in a row

South Korean national team member, 25-year-old Lee Kang-in, retained the title of the best Asian player playing abroad. This marks the second time in a row he has won this award.

The talented midfielder has become one of the notable representatives of European football in recent years. In July, he transferred from the French club PSG to the Spanish team Atletico Madrid.

Alireza Beiranvand named Asian Footballer of the Year

34-year-old Iranian goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand was declared the Asian Footballer of the Year. The Tractor Sazi club representative entered football history as the first goalkeeper to ever win this award.

This result signifies that the goalkeeper has achieved one of the highest individual recognitions in continental football. Beiranvand's victory is being evaluated as a historic event of special significance not only for Iranian football but for Asian goalkeepers as well.

In your opinion, how fair was the Asian Football Confederation's choice this year, and do Uzbek players have a chance to win these nominations next year? Leave your thoughts in the comments!