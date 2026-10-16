Enzo Maresca comments on the defeat against PSG and Luis Enrique's admission

Following Manchester City's 2-4 defeat to France's PSG in one of the central matches of the UEFA Champions League, head coach Enzo Maresca shared his thoughts on the game. The fate of the match was largely decided in the first half.

By the 32nd minute of the game, the "Citizens" had conceded 3 unanswered goals, finding themselves in a very difficult situation. In the second half, Erling Haaland scored a brace and tried to narrow the deficit, but the Parisians scored another goal to seal the victory.

«Two goals within a minute shocked us»

In an interview with TNT Sports, Enzo Maresca assessed the key turning points of the match as follows:

Opening minutes: «We didn't play badly at the start. Until we conceded the first goal, we even looked good»;

Back-to-back blows: «However, a minute later the second goal was scored — that was a very unpleasant situation. In the second half, we played much better and, perhaps, deserved more»;

Impact of tactical changes: «To be honest, it was a strange game. During the break, we made some tactical changes, which helped us on the pitch».

Conversation with Luis Enrique and the factor of luck

The Manchester City head coach also revealed the brief conversation he had with the opposing manager at the end of the match:

«After the game, Luis [Enrike] openly told me that they were very lucky today», Maresca added.

Next challenge: Premier League match

Following the European setback, the "Citizens" are forced to focus entirely on the domestic championship: