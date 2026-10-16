Enzo Maresca comments on the defeat against PSG and Luis Enrique's admission

·77·Sport
Enzo Maresca comments on the defeat against PSG and Luis Enrique's admission

Following Manchester City's 2-4 defeat to France's PSG in one of the central matches of the UEFA Champions League, head coach Enzo Maresca shared his thoughts on the game. The fate of the match was largely decided in the first half.

By the 32nd minute of the game, the "Citizens" had conceded 3 unanswered goals, finding themselves in a very difficult situation. In the second half, Erling Haaland scored a brace and tried to narrow the deficit, but the Parisians scored another goal to seal the victory.

«Two goals within a minute shocked us»

In an interview with TNT Sports, Enzo Maresca assessed the key turning points of the match as follows:

  • Opening minutes: «We didn't play badly at the start. Until we conceded the first goal, we even looked good»;

  • Back-to-back blows: «However, a minute later the second goal was scored — that was a very unpleasant situation. In the second half, we played much better and, perhaps, deserved more»;

  • Impact of tactical changes: «To be honest, it was a strange game. During the break, we made some tactical changes, which helped us on the pitch».

Conversation with Luis Enrique and the factor of luck

The Manchester City head coach also revealed the brief conversation he had with the opposing manager at the end of the match:

«After the game, Luis [Enrike] openly told me that they were very lucky today», Maresca added.

Next challenge: Premier League match

Following the European setback, the "Citizens" are forced to focus entirely on the domestic championship:

  • Opponent: On Saturday, Manchester City will host Ipswich in the English Premier League;

  • Goal: To secure a convincing victory in front of the fans and restore psychological stability in the title race.

Manchester CityPSGUEFA Champions LeagueEnzo Maresca
Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Unexpected guest at the "Etihad": Will Guardiola attend the Manchester City vs. PSG match?Unexpected guest at the "Etihad": Will Guardiola attend the Manchester City vs. PSG match?13 October 19:03Maresca speaks about the important away victory against PortoMaresca speaks about the important away victory against Porto9 September 10:06Luis Enrique opens up about his love for Paris, new contract, and increased pressureLuis Enrique opens up about his love for Paris, new contract, and increased pressure13 October 13:00Who has the highest chance of winning the Champions League? Prediction ahead of Matchday 2Who has the highest chance of winning the Champions League? Prediction ahead of Matchday 213 October 19:35Carragher exposes Enzo Maresca's mistake against the Paris clubCarragher exposes Enzo Maresca's mistake against the Paris clubYesterday 12:03Jose Mourinho makes a sensational statement ahead of the super match against Roma...Jose Mourinho makes a sensational statement ahead of the super match against Roma...14 October 06:47
AnnouncementsPartnership
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Nakamura reacted to the $200,000 reward given to Uzbek chess players
Nakamura reacted to the $200,000 reward given to Uzbek chess players
Ronaldo's mother reacts for the first time to her son's departure from the national team
Ronaldo's mother reacts for the first time to her son's departure from the national team
«Constantly playing with Uzbekistan is lowering our reputation» — «Persepolis» coach
«Constantly playing with Uzbekistan is lowering our reputation» — «Persepolis» coach
Manchester City issued an official reaction to Uzbekistan's victory over Iran
Manchester City issued an official reaction to Uzbekistan's victory over Iran
Foreign expert criticizes the professional boxing steps of the "Big Uzbek"
Foreign expert criticizes the professional boxing steps of the "Big Uzbek"
Iranian press in shock: A genuine tactical masterclass from Cannavaro and a disgraceful 7-match streak
Iranian press in shock: A genuine tactical masterclass from Cannavaro and a disgraceful 7-match streak
Another tough test awaits Fabio Cannavaro's team in November...
Another tough test awaits Fabio Cannavaro's team in November...
"We lived in the same house": Kazakh forward reveals the whole truth about Abdukodir Khusanov
"We lived in the same house": Kazakh forward reveals the whole truth about Abdukodir Khusanov