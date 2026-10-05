City Xtra sounds the alarm: Why is Abduqodir Husanov's future at Manchester City in jeopardy?

The situation of Uzbek talent Abduqodir Husanov at Manchester City, under the management of new head coach Enzo Maresca, is drawing the attention of the football community and experts. Serious concerns are being raised as the 22-year-old central defender, who secured a firm spot in the starting lineup at the beginning of the season, has increasingly found himself glued to the bench in recent weeks.

Taking advantage of Husanov's versatility, the Italian coach initially tested him on the right flank, and for the first time on the left flank in the Champions League match against Porto. However, Matheus Nunes returning from injury to reclaim his position and a new defensive hierarchy in the center have begun to negatively impact our compatriot's regular playing time.

The armband given to Dias and the broken tandem with Guehi

In fact, the most suitable and ideal position for Abduqodir Husanov is considered to be the center of defense:

Disruption of the ideal pair: Husanov had formed a solid tandem in the center with Marc Guehi, who was brought to the club in January of last year;

The captaincy factor: After Bernardo Silva left the club in the summer, Enzo Maresca appointed defender Ruben Dias as the new captain of the Cityzens. This fully guaranteed the Portuguese player's spot in the starting XI and occupied the exact position in the center where Husanov used to play;

Recent warning signs: Notably, leaving Abduqodir on the bench for the full 90 minutes during the Manchester derby and the recent match against Sunderland, where the team conceded 3 goals, has raised questions among specialists.

"He was our best defender": Open concern from a City Xtra expert

Edward Burnett, an analyst at the influential Manchester City coverage outlet City Xtra, openly discussed the issue and sharply criticized Maresca's selections:

"If you'll allow me, setting aside the Premier League's financial charges for a moment, let's focus on the actual events on the football pitch. I cannot hide my concerns regarding Abduqodir Husanov. Ever since joining the team in January 2025, he has been our best and most reliable defender. His pace is exceptionally high, he is physically resilient and strong, and his ball-winning ability is top-notch. It is nearly impossible to dribble past him in one-on-one situations. Yet, for some reason, Maresca does not seem fully satisfied with him and is playing him less. I understand the importance of squad depth, but it is still upsetting to see a player who should be a first-choice contender for the starting lineup sitting on the bench week after week."

6 official matches and interest from Premier League clubs

This season, Abduqodir has appeared in a total of 6 matches across all competitions (playing the full 90 minutes in the Premier League against Bournemouth, Crystal Palace, and Coventry, as well as participating in the FA Community Shield against Arsenal, the UCL against Porto, and the League Cup against Norwich City; in the match against Norwich, Sofascore rated his performance a 7.6).

Nevertheless, Maresca's decisions and the uncertain atmosphere around the club could lead to unexpected transfer twists in January. Currently, a number of Premier League contenders are keeping a close eye on the Uzbek defender:

Chelsea and Aston Villa: Considering plans to purchase Husanov as early as the winter transfer window to strengthen their defensive line;

Everton and Bournemouth: Closely monitoring the situation and ready to offer the player guaranteed playing time.

If Enzo Maresca does not reconsider his rotation and find a permanent spot in the starting XI for Abduqodir once again, the Uzbek star's winter transfer saga could become one of the central topics in the Premier League.