Schalke vs Mainz: Lineups and Live Text Commentary

20 Adrian Gantenbein (Schalke) reacted well to the loose ball and shot from outside the box, but couldn't get it through a crowd of players.

20 Adil Aouchiche (Schalke) delivers the corner into the box, but Alexander Schwolow is alert and clears the danger.

19 Richard Hempel blows the whistle. Stefan Posch (Mainz) commits a foul for dangerous play.

16 Adrian Gantenbein (Schalke) received the ball near the edge of the penalty area and fired well over the crossbar with his first touch.

14 Stefan Posch's (Mainz) pass didn't find anyone and the attack fizzled out.

7 Match: Schalke - Mainz. Score: 0-0. Commentary: Jae-Sung Lee (Mainz) commits a foul in attack.

6 Kenan Karaman (Schalke) creates space near the penalty area and sends a dangerous header goalward. A defender blocks it before it reaches the goalkeeper, letting the keeper off the hook.

5 Schalke failed to make the most of the corner, Alexander Schwolow (Mainz) claimed the ball in the air.

5 Anthony Caci (Mainz) commits a foul trying to win the ball back. Richard Hempel had a clear view and blows his whistle.

3 Sheraldo Becker (Mainz) received an accurate pass near the edge of the penalty area and fired a powerful shot at goal, but his effort was saved by the well-positioned goalkeeper.

1 Jae-Sung Lee (Mainz) reacts first to the rebound inside the box and shoots towards the bottom left corner, but a brilliant save by Loris Karius denies his side-foot effort. What a save!

1 That was far too easy for Loris Karius. Sheraldo Becker (Mainz) received the pass and found some space, but his shot went straight down the middle, right into the waiting goalkeeper's hands.

1 The match has just started.

18:30 Finally, the players have come out onto the pitch! Schalke will kick off.

18:30 Today's match will be officiated by Richard Hempel.

18:30 You can check the starting lineups and details of this match.