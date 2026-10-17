Schalke vs Mainz: Lineups and Live Text Commentary
Bundesliga: Schalke vs Mainz. Kick-off: 17 October, 18:30 (Tashkent time).
After kick-off, events will be updated in the live text commentary.
Schalke starting lineup: 1. Karius L., 24. Aouchiche A., 5. Becker T., 10. Dzeko E., 23. El-Faouzi S., 17. Gantenbein A., 8. Gosens R., 19. Karaman K., 25. Katic N., 4. Kurucay H., 13. Tanaka S.
Schalke substitutes: 20. Adamu J., 43. Ayhan M., 33. Becker V., 29. Dina Ebimbe J., 7. Hwang Hee-Chan, 22. Muller K., 6. Schallenberg R., 38. Vozar L., 39. Wober M.
Schalke head coach: Muslic M.
Mainz starting lineup: 1. Schwolow A., 10. Amiri N., 23. Becker S., 19. Caci A., 21. da Costa D., 7. Lee Jae-Sung, 2. Mwene P., 4. Posch S., 48. Potulski K., 6. Sano K., 9. Tietz P.
Mainz substitutes: 3. Gruber F., 17. Hollerbach B., 40. Kinzig M., 11. Konigsdorffer R., 15. Maloney L., 5. Martel E., 47. Nakuzola R., 8. Nebel P., 30. Widmer S.
Mainz head coach: Fischer U.
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