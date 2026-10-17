Schalke vs Mainz: Lineups and Live Text Commentary

·38·Sport
Schalke vs Mainz: Lineups and Live Text Commentary

Bundesliga: Schalke vs Mainz. Kick-off: 17 October, 18:30 (Tashkent time).

After kick-off, events will be updated in the live text commentary.

Schalke starting lineup: 1. Karius L., 24. Aouchiche A., 5. Becker T., 10. Dzeko E., 23. El-Faouzi S., 17. Gantenbein A., 8. Gosens R., 19. Karaman K., 25. Katic N., 4. Kurucay H., 13. Tanaka S.

Schalke substitutes: 20. Adamu J., 43. Ayhan M., 33. Becker V., 29. Dina Ebimbe J., 7. Hwang Hee-Chan, 22. Muller K., 6. Schallenberg R., 38. Vozar L., 39. Wober M.

Schalke head coach: Muslic M.

Mainz starting lineup: 1. Schwolow A., 10. Amiri N., 23. Becker S., 19. Caci A., 21. da Costa D., 7. Lee Jae-Sung, 2. Mwene P., 4. Posch S., 48. Potulski K., 6. Sano K., 9. Tietz P.

Mainz substitutes: 3. Gruber F., 17. Hollerbach B., 40. Kinzig M., 11. Konigsdorffer R., 15. Maloney L., 5. Martel E., 47. Nakuzola R., 8. Nebel P., 30. Widmer S.

Mainz head coach: Fischer U.

Live report LIVE
20
Adrian Gantenbein (Schalke) reacted well to the loose ball and shot from outside the box, but couldn't get it through a crowd of players.
20
Adil Aouchiche (Schalke) delivers the corner into the box, but Alexander Schwolow is alert and clears the danger.
19
Richard Hempel blows the whistle. Stefan Posch (Mainz) commits a foul for dangerous play.
16
Adrian Gantenbein (Schalke) received the ball near the edge of the penalty area and fired well over the crossbar with his first touch.
14
Stefan Posch's (Mainz) pass didn't find anyone and the attack fizzled out.
7
Match: Schalke - Mainz. Score: 0-0. Commentary: Jae-Sung Lee (Mainz) commits a foul in attack.
6
Kenan Karaman (Schalke) creates space near the penalty area and sends a dangerous header goalward. A defender blocks it before it reaches the goalkeeper, letting the keeper off the hook.
5
Schalke failed to make the most of the corner, Alexander Schwolow (Mainz) claimed the ball in the air.
5
Anthony Caci (Mainz) commits a foul trying to win the ball back. Richard Hempel had a clear view and blows his whistle.
3
Sheraldo Becker (Mainz) received an accurate pass near the edge of the penalty area and fired a powerful shot at goal, but his effort was saved by the well-positioned goalkeeper.
1
Jae-Sung Lee (Mainz) reacts first to the rebound inside the box and shoots towards the bottom left corner, but a brilliant save by Loris Karius denies his side-foot effort. What a save!
1
That was far too easy for Loris Karius. Sheraldo Becker (Mainz) received the pass and found some space, but his shot went straight down the middle, right into the waiting goalkeeper's hands.
1
The match has just started.
18:30
Finally, the players have come out onto the pitch! Schalke will kick off.
18:30
Today's match will be officiated by Richard Hempel.
18:30
You can check the starting lineups and details of this match.
18:30
Hello and welcome to our live text commentary! We will bring you all the latest updates as the action unfolds. The starting line-ups will be announced very soon.
SchalkeMainzBundesliga
Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Manuel Neuer plays in his fifth World CupManuel Neuer plays in his fifth World Cup14 June 22:22Friendly Match: Germany defeats Finland with a big scoreFriendly Match: Germany defeats Finland with a big score1 June 07:24Bavaria staged a comeback from 0-3 to 4-3 to claim a spirited victoryBavaria staged a comeback from 0-3 to 4-3 to claim a spirited victory26 April 20:12Bayern Munich turn 0-3 into 4-3 in the matchBayern Munich turn 0-3 into 4-3 in the match26 April 18:35Bayern turns 0:3 defeat into victoryBayern turns 0:3 defeat into victory26 April 14:36Bayern turned a 0:3 deficit into a victory, defeating MainzBayern turned a 0:3 deficit into a victory, defeating Mainz26 April 12:13
AnnouncementsPartnership
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Nakamura reacted to the $200,000 reward given to Uzbek chess players
Nakamura reacted to the $200,000 reward given to Uzbek chess players
Ronaldo's mother reacts for the first time to her son's departure from the national team
Ronaldo's mother reacts for the first time to her son's departure from the national team
«Constantly playing with Uzbekistan is lowering our reputation» — «Persepolis» coach
«Constantly playing with Uzbekistan is lowering our reputation» — «Persepolis» coach
"Manchester City" vs "PSG" match's weakest players announced
"Manchester City" vs "PSG" match's weakest players announced
Manchester City issued an official reaction to Uzbekistan's victory over Iran
Manchester City issued an official reaction to Uzbekistan's victory over Iran
Foreign expert criticizes the professional boxing steps of the "Big Uzbek"
Foreign expert criticizes the professional boxing steps of the "Big Uzbek"
Iranian press in shock: A genuine tactical masterclass from Cannavaro and a disgraceful 7-match streak
Iranian press in shock: A genuine tactical masterclass from Cannavaro and a disgraceful 7-match streak
Another tough test awaits Fabio Cannavaro's team in November...
Another tough test awaits Fabio Cannavaro's team in November...