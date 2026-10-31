Schalke vs RB Leipzig: Lineups and Live Text Commentary

30 The number of shots on target from both teams is currently 3:4.

28 Hee-Chan Hwang (Schalke) tries to push forward, but the opponent clears the ball.

22 Ezekiel Banzuzi (RB Leipzig) played dangerously. Max Burda blew the whistle and called a foul. Schalke is awarded a free kick.

18 Ball possession percentage – 45:55.

16 Romulo Cardoso (RB Leipzig) found enough space in the box to reach the cross, but his brilliant strike went just over the bar! The ball is out of play, goal kick for Schalke.

16 The defenders left Antonio Nusa (RB Leipzig) unmarked, and he didn't miss the chance to shoot from inside the box. A good strike towards the bottom right corner, but Loris Karius made the save.

14 CROSSBAR! Adil Aouchiche (Schalke) fires a powerful shot from distance, but it hits the crossbar! The ball goes out of play and RB Leipzig will restart with a goal kick.

13 Rocco Reitz (RB Leipzig) committed a rough tackle, and Max Burda whistled for a foul. Free kick awarded to Schalke.

11 Junior Adamu (Schalke) latched onto a lofted pass, broke into the box and went one-on-one with the keeper. He shot towards the center, but Maarten Vandevoordt made a brilliant save.

10 Schalke failed to make the most of the corner kick, and the defenders cleared the ball away.

9 Kenan Karaman (Schalke) struck a powerful free kick, but the ball hit the wall.

8 Max Burda stopped the game due to a tactical foul by Willi Orban (RB Leipzig). Schalke will take a dangerous free kick.

8 Junior Adamu (Schalke) sent a pass into the box, but his attempt was intercepted and the ball was cleared.

6 Antonio Nusa (RB Leipzig) sends a cross into the box, but it needed more precision to create a goal-scoring opportunity.

4 RB Leipzig goal disallowed for offside!

3 Hee-Chan Hwang (Schalke) was very late and reckless. RB Leipzig will take a free kick from a dangerous position.

2 Max Burda blows the whistle for a foul by Mertcan Ayhan (Schalke). RB Leipzig will take the free kick from the sideline.

1 The first half has just begun.

19:31 RB Leipzig kicks off the match.

19:30 Meet the referee for today's match, Max Burda.

19:30 Starting lineups for this match have been announced.