Schalke vs RB Leipzig: Lineups and Live Text Commentary
Bundesliga: Schalke vs RB Leipzig. Kick-off: 31 October, 19:30 (Tashkent time).
After kick-off, events will be updated in the live text commentary.
Schalke starting lineup: 1. Karius L., 20. Adamu J., 24. Aouchiche A., 43. Ayhan M., 5. Becker T., 33. Becker V., 7. Hwang Hee-Chan, 19. Karaman K., 25. Katic N., 4. Kurucay H., 13. Tanaka S.
Schalke substitutes: 29. Dina Ebimbe J., 10. Dzeko E., 40. Gashi E., 11. Lasme B., 21. Ljubicic D., 22. Muller K., 35. Ndiaye J., 27. Porath F., 36. Siebeking J.
Schalke head coach: Muslic M.
RB Leipzig starting lineup: 26. Vandevoordt M., 6. Banzuzi E., 21. El Aynaoui N., 10. Gruda B., 39. Henrichs B., 23. Lukeba C., 7. Nusa A., 4. Orban W., 22. Raum D., 20. Reitz R., 40. Romulo Cardoso.
RB Leipzig substitutes: 11. Bakayoko J., 17. Baku R., 14. Baumgartner C., 35. Finkgrafe M., 27. Gomis T., 2. Kone A., 28. Nkunku C., 1. Nyland O., 13. Seiwald N.
RB Leipzig head coach: Demichelis M.
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