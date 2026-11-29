Dortmund vs Bayer Leverkusen: live text commentary (Bundesliga)
Bundesliga: Dortmund vs Bayer Leverkusen. Kick-off: 29 November, 23:30 (Tashkent time).
After kick-off, events will be updated in the live text commentary.
Dortmund starting lineup: 1. Kobel G., 3. Anton W., 14. Beier M., 7. Bellingham J., 22. Gadou J., 9. Guirassy S., 19. Karetsas K., 8. Nmecha F., 4. Schlotterbeck N., 24. Svensson D., 25. Veerman J.
Dortmund substitutes: 41. Albert M., 5. Bensebaini R., 17. Chukwuemeka C., 30. Drewes P., 39. Mane F., 18. Nwaneri E., 26. Ryerson J., 20. Sabitzer M., 21. Silva F.
Dortmund head coach: Kovac N.
Bayer Leverkusen starting lineup: 1. Flekken M., 6. Fernandez E., 24. Garcia A., 3. Gutierrez M., 30. Maza I., 2. Medina F., 9. Moreira A., 4. Quansah J., 14. Schick P., 12. Tapsoba E. (captain), 23. Tella N.
Bayer Leverkusen substitutes: 5. Bade L., 28. Blaswich J., 42. Culbreath M., 19. Diaby M., 20. Doue G., 7. Hofmann J., 35. Kofane C., 15. Oermann T., 10. Tillman M.
Bayer Leverkusen head coach: Martinez C.
Next story
No ads with a subscription
Zamin Premium — 4 900 UZS a month
Comments0
…