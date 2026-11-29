Bundesliga: Dortmund vs Bayer Leverkusen. Kick-off: 29 November, 23:30 (Tashkent time).

After kick-off, events will be updated in the live text commentary.

Dortmund starting lineup: 1. Kobel G., 3. Anton W., 14. Beier M., 7. Bellingham J., 22. Gadou J., 9. Guirassy S., 19. Karetsas K., 8. Nmecha F., 4. Schlotterbeck N., 24. Svensson D., 25. Veerman J.

Dortmund substitutes: 41. Albert M., 5. Bensebaini R., 17. Chukwuemeka C., 30. Drewes P., 39. Mane F., 18. Nwaneri E., 26. Ryerson J., 20. Sabitzer M., 21. Silva F.