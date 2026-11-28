Hamburger SV vs Bayern Munich: live text commentary (Bundesliga)
Bundesliga: Hamburger SV vs Bayern Munich. Kick-off: 28 November, 19:30 (Tashkent time).
After kick-off, events will be updated in the live text commentary.
Hamburger SV starting lineup: 1. Heuer Fernandes D. (captain), 5. Adeline M., 33. Bornauw S., 27. Daka P., 7. El Ouahdi Z., 11. Gronbaek A., 37. Lemke L., 17. Omari W., 38. Rossing-Lelesiit A., 44. Vuskovic M., 3. Wolfe D.
Hamburger SV head coach: Polzin M.
Bayern Munich starting lineup: 40. Urbig J., 8. Bischof T., 23. Boey S., 36. Codjo-Evora N., 42. Karl L., 6. Kimmich J., 3. Kim Min-Jae, 45. Pavlovic A., 39. Sapoko Ndiaye B., 44. Stanisic J., 4. Tah J.
Bayern Munich substitutes: 9. Assomo B., 46. Binder T., 11. Brown N., . Cardozo M., 14. Diaz L., 21. Ito H., 27. Laimer K., 26. Ulreich S., 2. Upamecano D.
Bayern Munich head coach: Kompany V.
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