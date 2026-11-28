Bundesliga: Hamburger SV vs Bayern Munich. Kick-off: 28 November, 19:30 (Tashkent time).

After kick-off, events will be updated in the live text commentary.

Hamburger SV starting lineup: 1. Heuer Fernandes D. (captain), 5. Adeline M., 33. Bornauw S., 27. Daka P., 7. El Ouahdi Z., 11. Gronbaek A., 37. Lemke L., 17. Omari W., 38. Rossing-Lelesiit A., 44. Vuskovic M., 3. Wolfe D.