Manuel Neuer plays in his fifth World Cup

Germany national team goalkeeper Manuel Neuer started in the lineup for the 2026 World Cup group stage match against Curaçao. Thus, the experienced shot-stopper participated in the fifth World Cup of his career.

For the 40-year-old goalkeeper, this tournament could be his last major competition for the national team. Nevertheless, Neuer remains a key figure in the German goal.

Manuel Neuer first participated in a World Cup in 2010 in South Africa. At that time, he was playing for Schalke. After that tournament, the goalkeeper moved to Bayern Munich, beginning a new chapter in his career.

In the South African World Cup, Neuer played 6 matches for the German national team. Four years later, at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, he achieved one of the greatest successes of his career. The German national team became world champions, and Neuer guarded the goal in all 7 matches.

Later, he also participated in the 2018 World Cup in Russia and the 2022 World Cup in Qatar with the German national team. However, the Germans failed to achieve the expected results in the last two World Cups and were eliminated after the group stage.

Neuer is recognized as one of the greatest goalkeepers in modern football history. He has earned his place in history not only for his saves but also for his ability to play with his feet and for taking the 'sweeper-keeper' style to a new level.

His appearance in a fifth World Cup is a significant event for both German and world football. Maintaining such a high level of performance for so many years is no easy task. Neuer has once again proven that he is a big-stage player.