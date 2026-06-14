Manuel Neuer plays in his fifth World Cup

·1·Sport
Manuel Neuer plays in his fifth World Cup

Germany national team goalkeeper Manuel Neuer started in the lineup for the 2026 World Cup group stage match against Curaçao. Thus, the experienced shot-stopper participated in the fifth World Cup of his career.

For the 40-year-old goalkeeper, this tournament could be his last major competition for the national team. Nevertheless, Neuer remains a key figure in the German goal.

Manuel Neuer first participated in a World Cup in 2010 in South Africa. At that time, he was playing for Schalke. After that tournament, the goalkeeper moved to Bayern Munich, beginning a new chapter in his career.

In the South African World Cup, Neuer played 6 matches for the German national team. Four years later, at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, he achieved one of the greatest successes of his career. The German national team became world champions, and Neuer guarded the goal in all 7 matches.

Later, he also participated in the 2018 World Cup in Russia and the 2022 World Cup in Qatar with the German national team. However, the Germans failed to achieve the expected results in the last two World Cups and were eliminated after the group stage.

Neuer is recognized as one of the greatest goalkeepers in modern football history. He has earned his place in history not only for his saves but also for his ability to play with his feet and for taking the 'sweeper-keeper' style to a new level.

His appearance in a fifth World Cup is a significant event for both German and world football. Maintaining such a high level of performance for so many years is no easy task. Neuer has once again proven that he is a big-stage player.

Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Islam Makhachev says he is ready to fight in JulyIslam Makhachev says he is ready to fight in JulyToday, 17:16Real Madrid reaches agreement on Marc Cucurella transferReal Madrid reaches agreement on Marc Cucurella transferToday, 17:06Bayern Munich wants to extend Michael Olise's contractBayern Munich wants to extend Michael Olise's contractToday, 16:00Anthony Taylor to Officiate Uzbekistan vs Colombia MatchAnthony Taylor to Officiate Uzbekistan vs Colombia MatchToday, 15:49Ayyoub Bouaddi in Arsenal's sights: Will the Moroccan talent move to the Premier League?Ayyoub Bouaddi in Arsenal's sights: Will the Moroccan talent move to the Premier League?Today, 13:31Ruslan Pimenov: Uzbekistan national team will not advance from the group...Ruslan Pimenov: Uzbekistan national team will not advance from the group...Today, 13:10
AnnouncementsPartnership
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Ranking of the most valuable football players in Central Asia announced
Ranking of the most valuable football players in Central Asia announced
Spanish outlet includes Husanov in list of players missing the World Cup
Spanish outlet includes Husanov in list of players missing the World Cup
Famous psychic predicts the winner of the upcoming World Cup
Famous psychic predicts the winner of the upcoming World Cup
Manchester City writes about Husanov's match against Canada
Manchester City writes about Husanov's match against Canada
Uzbek children become world champions in Warsaw
Uzbek children become world champions in Warsaw
A new anthem, a new spirit for Uzbekistan (video)
A new anthem, a new spirit for Uzbekistan (video)
Central Asia Unites for the Uzbekistan National Team
Central Asia Unites for the Uzbekistan National Team
How was Abdukodir Khusanov rated in the final against Chelsea?
How was Abdukodir Khusanov rated in the final against Chelsea?