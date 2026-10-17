Strasbourg vs PSG: Lineups and Live Text Commentary

30 Lucas Beraldo (PSG) was in the right place to latch onto a rebound and decided to shoot from distance, but his effort was blocked immediately.

30 PSG are controlling the ball with short passes and waiting for a good opportunity to launch a quick counter-attack against their opponent.

27 Warren Zaïre-Emery (PSG) delivers the ball into the box, but Filip Jørgensen comes off his line to claim it.

27 Following the corner, Lucas Digne (PSG) gained possession and shot from outside the box, but a defender blocked it.

27 Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (PSG) takes the corner, but a defender intercepts.

27 Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (PSG) passes to Lucas Beraldo, but he fails to beat his marker inside the box. The referee awards a corner to PSG.

24 Oso (Strasbourg) reached the cross in the box, but Matvey Safonov won the duel and neutralized the threat.

20 30:70 – possession stats.

17 Goal! Gessime Yassine passes to Giovanni Reyna (Strasbourg), whose shot from inside the box takes a deflection and beats Matvey Safonov. 1:0.

16 Giovanni Reyna (Strasbourg) takes the corner short.

15 Giovanni Reyna (Strasbourg) delivers an inaccurate corner kick into the box. The ball goes out of play. Strasbourg will have another corner.

14 Jayland Mitchell (Strasbourg) plays a long forward pass, but the ball to Dario Essugo is too heavy and the chance is wasted. It goes out of play for a PSG goal kick.

13 João Neves (PSG) tried to find Ferran Torres, but he overhit the pass.

12 Following the corner, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (PSG) put the ball back into play, but nothing came of it.

11 Ferran Torres (PSG) attempts a header towards the top corner from a cross. Filip Jorgensen displays great reflexes with a brilliant save to deny him. The ball goes out of play. PSG will take a corner kick.

11 PSG are keeping the tempo of the game under control with a few precise short passes.

9 Dro Fernandez crossed into the box for Maghnes Akliouche (PSG), but his shot went just past the right post.

7 Filip Jørgensen (Strasbourg) sends a long pass forward, but hits it too hard and the chance is gone. The ball goes out for a throw-in, and PSG will restart.

6 Abdoulaye Kamara (Strasbourg) tries to press forward, but an opponent clears the ball.

4 Fabio Balde (Strasbourg) shoots from outside the box, but fires the ball over the crossbar.

2 Dario Essugo (Strasbourg) came very close! He received the ball near the edge of the box and shot, but it went just over the crossbar.

2 Illia Zabarnyi (PSG) plays a long pass, but Filip Jörgensen easily claims the ball.

1 The match has just started.

20:15 PSG gets the match underway.

20:15 Willy Delajod has been appointed as the main referee for today's match, and he will try to officiate fairly and avoid mistakes.

20:15 The starting lineups of both teams are now known, and you can review them.