Following the big victory (5:1) over Le Havre in the 9th round of Ligue 1, PSG head coach Luis Enrique highly praised the historic performance of the match hero Achraf Hakimi. The Moroccan full-back scored 3 goals and provided 2 assists in a single match.

In an interview with the prestigious French publication "L'Équipe," the Spanish specialist emphasized that his captain's universal ability and consistency make him peerless in the world.

"When we have the ball, he becomes a pure striker": Enrique's tactical commentary

The Parisian coach revealed the unusual duties and phenomenal aspects of the Moroccan lateral on the pitch as follows:

Historic performance: "It was truly an unforgettable evening for Achraf Hakimi. Have you ever seen a defender score 3 goals and provide 2 assists before?" the coach said, unable to hide his admiration;

A striker in a defender's mask: Enrique noted that Hakimi's potential extends far beyond the scope of a traditional full-back: "Hakimi is the team captain, and we know his strengths very well. In reality, he is more like a striker: he is always moving forward, knows how to find space, and deliver decisive passes. When we have the ball, he becomes a pure striker. Only when the opponent has the ball does he become a defender like everyone else";

The best in the world: "He is undoubtedly the best right-back in the world. However, more than his three goals, I am impressed by the fact that he always plays at the highest level and is ready to take the field in every match. This is of invaluable importance to our team."

PSG's status: Ligue 1 leadership and the Champions League challenge

This victory provided a strong boost for the Parisian giant's plans for the season:

At the top of Ligue 1: After this success, PSG reached 20 points , strengthening their sole lead in the French championship standings;

Next opponent in the European arena: After a confident performance in the French championship, Luis Enrique's charges will turn their attention to the UEFA Champions League. The Parisian club will face Spain's Villarreal in the next tournament match.

By being directly involved in 5 goals in a single match while playing in a defensive position, Achraf Hakimi has taken the role of full-backs in modern football tactics to a new level.