Rennes vs Strasbourg: Lineups and Live Text Commentary

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Rennes vs Strasbourg: Lineups and Live Text Commentary

Ligue 1: Rennes vs Strasbourg. Kick-off: 25 October, 21:15 (Tashkent time).

After kick-off, events will be updated in the live text commentary.

Rennes starting lineup: 30. Samba B., 95. Frankowski P., 48. Ait Boudlal A., 4. Cresswell C., 24. Rouault A., 18. Nagida M., 45. Camara M., 21. Rongier V. (captain), 17. Szymanski S., 22. Dia B., 11. Tamari M.

Rennes substitutes: 60. Belazzoug K., 10. Blas L., 6. Cisse D., 12. Mayenda E., 26. Merlin Q., 5. Oliveira G., 14. Reynolds B., 90. Soumare I., 28. Thomasson A.

Rennes head coach: Haise F.

Strasbourg starting lineup: 1. Jorgensen F. (captain), 16. Antwi G., 4. Mitchell J., 31. Coulibaly K., 36. Oso, 14. Essugo D., 23. Sousa D., 80. Yassine G., 10. Reyna G., 21. Demba P., 40. Harder C.

Strasbourg substitutes: 43. Becker Y., 35. Dieme Y., 29. El Mourabet S., 20. Godo M., 24. Hogsberg L., 26. Kellyman O., 28. Noubissie T., 30. Ortega J., 12. Piekutowski M.

Strasbourg head coach: Oliveira H.

Live report3-0 LIVE
70🔁
There will be a substitution. Martial Godo (Strasbourg) is ready to come on, and Hessime Yassine is leaving the pitch.
70🔁
The referee has stopped the play for a substitution: Jacobo Ortega (Strasbourg) comes on to replace Conrad Harder.
70🔁
Hugo Oliveira decides to substitute Diogo Souza, and Samir El Mourabet (Strasbourg) comes on in his place.
67
Strasbourg failed to make the most of the corner kick, with the defenders clearing the ball away.
66🔁
Substitution. Adrien Truffert replaces Mousa Tamari (Rennes).
64🟨
Giovanni Reyna (Strasbourg) practically begged for a yellow card with his actions. The referee obliged and booked him.
64
The VAR decision is being announced. The goal stands and Rennes players have a reason to celebrate!
64🔁
Frank Haise decides to freshen things up, Eliesse Seid Ben Seghir replaces Boulaye Dia.
62VAR
Wait! Referee Ruddy Buquet has indicated he is reviewing the Rennes goal using VAR. They are likely checking for an offside in the buildup.
613-0
Goal! Sebastian Szymański (Rennes) receives the ball and unleashes an unstoppable shot into the top left corner.
57
Strasbourg played a team game, exchanging short passes, but lost the ball due to an inaccurate pass.
56🟨
Boulaye Dia (Rennes) is shown a yellow card by the referee for a foul on his opponent, but he looks unhappy with the decision.
54
The ball went out of bounds, play will resume with a throw-in.
49
Long passes, short passes, and one-touch combinations. Strasbourg are showing great teamwork, controlling the ball with precise passing. The opponents are finding it very difficult to win the ball back right now.
46🔁
Hugo Oliveira made a half-time substitution. Yaya Diémé (Strasbourg) replaced Dario Essugo.
46
The second half has started.
45+4
The referee blows the whistle for halftime, and the players are heading to the dressing rooms.
45+4
A good clearance by the defender means nothing comes of the corner kick for Strasbourg.
45
3 minutes added to the match.
45+1
Strasbourg are in control of the ball right now and dictating the pace of the game. Through precise passing, they aren't giving the opponent a chance to win it back.
412-0
Goal! Receiving a brilliant pass, Sebastian Szymański (Rennes) neatly slotted the ball into the bottom right corner. Excellent team play!
39
Brilliant play by Strasbourg. The players are controlling the ball, mostly playing one-touch passes. They are dictating the tempo of the game right now.
361-0
Goal! Boulaye Dia (Rennes) finds a reason to celebrate.
34
The goal stands! Referee Ruddy Buquet took a long time to make his decision. Rennes players, breathing a sigh of relief, can finally celebrate.
341-0
Goal! Przemysław Frankowski passes to Boulaye Dia (Rennes), who easily taps it into the empty net. 1:0.
34
The goal scored by Boulaye Dia (Rennes) was disallowed for offside.
34VAR
Attention! Referee Ruddy Buquet is going to review the incident on the VAR monitor, there might have been an offside at the start of the attack.
29
The ball went out of play, and now it will be a throw-in.
25
Strasbourg seem to be adapting to the game and are controlling the ball. Great movement by the forwards allows the defenders to build up the attack.
22
Przemysław Frankowski (Rennes) sends a long pass down the pitch, but it fails to reach its target.
17
Strasbourg are in total control right now, stringing together one- and two-touch passes. There is brilliant chemistry between the players.
14
Giovanni Reyna (Strasbourg) header towards goal, but the goalkeeper easily gathers the ball.
10
Diogo Souza (Strasbourg) got the ball after a corner kick and shot. It was off target, well wide of the goal.
10
Strasbourg have a chance to score from the corner.
9
Dario Essugo (Strasbourg) hits a long ball to the other half, but it fails to reach his teammate.
8
Rennes are happy to keep possession and are waiting for gaps to open in the defense. However, an opposing player intervened and cleared the ball.
7
The ball went out of play, throw-in.
4🟨
Hessime Yassine (Strasbourg) receives a yellow card. He needs to be careful, as another foul like that could result in a red card.
3
Rennes is showing brilliant understanding. They are passing the ball so cleanly. Teamwork is at its best.
1
Here we go, today's match is starting right now.
21:16
Rennes gets the game underway.
21:16
Today's match will be officiated by referee Rudy Buquet.
21:16
In the match details, you can check out the team line-ups ahead of kickoff.
21:16
Welcome to our live text commentary. We will bring you all the details of the action on the pitch. Kick-off is just moments away.
RennesStrasbourgLigue 1
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Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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