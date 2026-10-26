PSG vs Lyon: Lineups and Live Text Commentary

77 Vitinha (PSG) is feeling fine and is ready to continue the game.

76 Paulo Fonseca has decided to make a change. Ruben Kluivert comes on for Corentin Tolisso (Lyon).

76 Time for a substitution. Khalis Mera leaves the pitch, replaced by Noah Narty (Lyon).

75 Vitinha (PSG) is signaling for medical assistance due to pain. The severity of his injury is currently unknown.

74 What was Rayan Cherki (Lyon) thinking? He won't go unpunished for this. The referee showed him a yellow card.

72 Goal! Mika Godts sets up Senny Mayulu near the edge of the box, whose powerful strike into the bottom left corner leaves the keeper no chance. 1:0.

68 PSG are in control of the ball, stringing passes together while waiting for an opening to shoot.

65 Luis Enrique decided to bring on fresh legs, Senny Mayulu (PSG) replaced Ferran Torres.

65 Warren Zaïre-Emery's match is over, replaced by Lucas Hernandez (PSG).

64 He had to score! Ferran Torres (PSG) received a short pass inside the box, but took too long to shoot, allowing the defender to clear the ball.

59 What a brilliant chance for Moussa Niakhaté (Lyon). He rose to meet the corner kick and headed it towards the top corner, but the goalkeeper made a miraculous save.

59 The ball went out of play. Lyon will have a chance to score from the corner.

57 We are watching a substitution. Mika Godts (PSG) comes on for Joao Neves.

55 Désiré Doué (PSG) decided to speed up the game with a short corner.

53 Joao Neves (PSG) controlled a long ball inside the box and fired a great shot, but it went over the bar. That could have been a beautiful goal! The ball is out, goal kick for Lyon.

52 Moussa Niakhaté (Lyon) is able to continue the game.

51 Moussa Niakhaté (Lyon) is down injured and the referee has stopped play for medical attention.

51 Maghnes Akliouche (PSG) is booked for a foul. An easy decision for Jérôme Brisard.

48 PSG are currently controlling the ball with precise passing.

46 Corentin Tolisso (Lyon) won the ball, but the referee whistled for a foul. He is unhappy with the decision! PSG awarded a free kick.

46 The second half is underway.

45+1 Jérôme Brisard blows the whistle to end the first half.

45 PSG played the corner short instead of crossing into the box.

44 Achraf Hakimi (PSG) crosses into the box, but the defense clears the danger. PSG will take a corner kick.

43 Great block from the defender, so the PSG corner kick came to nothing.

43 Désiré Doué (PSG) tried to find a teammate with a dangerous cross from the edge of the box, but the defense cleared it. The referee blows the whistle, PSG wins a corner.

43 Dominik Greif made a brilliant save to deny Maghnes Akliouche (PSG). The PSG player found space inside the box and fired a powerful, accurate shot into the bottom right corner.

36 Corentin Tolisso (Lyon) won the ball, but committed a foul in the process and the referee blew the whistle. PSG gets a chance. They will take the free kick.

36 PSG took the corner, but solid defending cleared the danger.

35 Achraf Hakimi (PSG) tries to push forward, but the opponent clears the ball. Good play from PSG, they win a corner.

34 Tyler Morton (Lyon) is penalized for holding his opponent. Jerome Brisard awards a set-piece. PSG gets a free kick.

34 Chance! Désiré Doué (PSG) received the ball inside the box and took a shot, but it went well wide of the right post. The ball is out of play, and the Lyon goalkeeper will take a goal kick.

33 Abner Vinícius (Lyon) shot from outside the box to the right side of the goal, but it was a weak effort and Matvey Safonov saved it easily.

33 Lyon took the corner quickly with a short pass.

32 Ernest Nuamah (Lyon) takes the corner, but the defense is alert and clears the ball. Lyon will have another corner kick opportunity.

31 Julien Duranville (Lyon) received the ball unmarked in the box and fired into the bottom right corner, but Matvey Safonov made a brilliant save. The ball went out for a corner. Lyon to take the corner kick.

31 Yellow card. Vitinha (PSG) is cautioned for a rough challenge on his opponent.

31 Désiré Doué (PSG) takes the corner short.

30 Fabián Ruiz (PSG) played a pass from midfield, but it was intercepted. PSG will take a corner kick.

30 Achraf Hakimi (PSG) crosses the ball into the box looking for a teammate, but the defenders clear it away.

29 Many players are waiting for the corner kick in the box, but Désiré Doué (PSG) plays it short.

29 A defender reacted at the last moment to brilliantly block a cross from Désiré Doué (PSG). PSG wins a corner. The opponents face another threat.

28 Ilya Zabarnyi (PSG) headed the ball weakly from a corner, and his close-range attempt was easily saved.

28 Désiré Doué (PSG) delivers the corner into the penalty area.

26 Abner Vinícius (Lyon) is caught offside, the referee blows the whistle and stops the play.

22 Ferran Torres (PSG) burst into the box to receive the ball and fired a low shot towards the right post. Dominik Greif stayed alert and made a brilliant save.

21 Ferran Torres (PSG) fired a powerful shot from outside the box, but it went just wide of the right post. Goal kick for Lyon.

21 Maghnes Akliouche (PSG) chipped the ball into the box, but Dominik Greif reached it first and claimed it.

20 Ball possession 65:35.

18 Tyler Morton (Lyon) delivered the free-kick into the box, but a defender intervened to clear the danger.

18 Willian Pacho (PSG) went for a sliding tackle but caught his opponent's leg. The referee blew the whistle for a foul. Free kick for Lyon.

17 Maghnes Akliouche (PSG) challenged hard and Jérôme Brisard blew the whistle for a foul. A free-kick is awarded to Lyon near the touchline.

16 PSG seem to be finding their rhythm and have taken control of the ball. Great movement from the attackers is allowing the defenders to build up play.

12 Maghnes Akliouche (PSG) committed a foul while challenging for the ball. A free kick is awarded to Lyon, but it's not in a shooting position.

9 Chance! Fabian Ruiz (PSG) received a pass from Achraf Hakimi and came very close to scoring, but his shot from inside the box went just wide of the left post. The ball went out of play and the Lyon goalkeeper will take a goal kick.

9 Désiré Doué (PSG) is frustrated with himself after failing to deliver a good pass despite finding space.

4 Désiré Doué (PSG) broke into the penalty area and fired a low shot towards the right post, but the goalkeeper made a brilliant save.

3 PSG players are controlling the ball and exchanging short passes. They are waiting for gaps to appear in the opponent's defense.

1 The game has just started.

00:30 The players are on the pitch and the match is about to start. PSG will kick off.

00:30 Introducing the referee for today's match, Jérôme Brisard.

00:30 We now know the starting lineups. You can find them in the match details.