Strasbourg vs Auxerre: Lineups and Live Text Commentary
Ligue 1: Strasbourg vs Auxerre. Kick-off: 1 November, 19:00 (Tashkent time).
After kick-off, events will be updated in the live text commentary.
Strasbourg starting lineup: 1. Jorgensen F., 31. Coulibaly K., 6. Doukoure I., 29. El Mourabet S., 14. Essugo D., 20. Godo M., 40. Harder C., 24. Hogsberg L., 36. Oso, 10. Reyna G., 80. Yassine G.
Strasbourg head coach: Oliveira H.
Auxerre starting lineup: 1. Nardi P., 8. Ahamada N., 92. Akpa C., 9. Archer C., 5. Danois K. (captain), 21. Faivre R., 15. Makosso C., 10. Namaso D., 22. Oppegard F., 27. Sy L., 4. Tuanzebe A.
Auxerre substitutes: 20. Diomande S., 23. Diop M., 34. Dioubate L., 49. Khoudda Y., 32. Mandengue R., 46. Piedfort A., 29. Senaya M., 13. Siwe T., 77. Zossou A.
Auxerre head coach: Still W.
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