Achraf Hakimi stuns French league by contributing to 5 goals

·67·Sport
Achraf Hakimi stuns French league by contributing to 5 goals

The 9th round of the French Ligue 1 has kicked off. In the latest away match of the season, reigning champions PSG faced Le Havre, celebrating a commanding and confident 5-1 victory.

The true hero of the match was Moroccan lateral Achraf Hakimi. He single-handedly finished almost all of his team's dangerous attacks, scoring 3 goals (a hat-trick) and providing 2 assists to his teammates.

Match chronicle: Le Havre's early goal and PSG's counter-strike

The match started with the hosts showing activity, but the Parisian giants quickly took full control of the situation:

  • Le Havre's hope: In the 18th minute, Mahia scored against the Parisians, unexpectedly putting the hosts in the lead;

  • Restoring the balance: By the 26th minute, young talent Godts equalized the score — 1:1;

  • The start of the Hakimi benefit: Two minutes later, in the 28th minute, Achraf Hakimi put his team ahead;

  • Second-half rout: In the 55th minute, Hakimi completed his brace, in the 62nd minute Mayulu extended the lead, and in the 69th minute, Hakimi scored his 3rd goal, putting an end to his stellar performance in the match.

Tournament table: Luis Enrique's students rise to the top

The big win changed the leadership in the tournament table:

  • PSG as sole leaders: Luis Enrique's team increased their point tally to 20, taking 1st place in the Ligue 1 table;

  • Le Havre among outsiders: After 9 rounds, the hosts remain at the very bottom of the table with only 2 points.

Ligue 1. Round 9 lineups:

  • Le Havre: Bodart, Secco, Touba, Mvanga, Operi, Ebonog, Richardson, N'Diaye (Samatta, 65), Fofana, Mahia, Nakamura (Koffi, 65);

  • PSG: Safonov, Hakimi (Boli, 71), Zabarnyi, Lucas Hernandez, Akliouche (Beraldo, 63), Zaire-Emery, Fernandes, Mayulu, Godts (Ndjantu, 71), Ferran Torres.

Directly contributing to 5 goals in a single match while playing in a defensive position is a phenomenal feat rarely seen in modern football, making Achraf Hakimi's performance one of the most sensational events of the week in European football.

PSGAchraf HakimiLigue 1Le Havre
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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