Tottenham vs Crystal Palace: Lineups and Live Text Commentary

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Tottenham vs Crystal Palace: Lineups and Live Text Commentary

Premier League: Tottenham vs Crystal Palace. Kick-off: 31 October, 22:30 (Tashkent time).

After kick-off, events will be updated in the live text commentary.

Tottenham starting lineup: 31. Kinsky A., 18. Fernandes M., 14. Gray A., 20. Kudus M., 22. Marmoush O., 3. Robertson A., 19. Solanke D., 11. Tel M., 16. Tonali S., 37. van de Ven M. (captain), 6. van Hecke J. P.

Tottenham substitutes: 33. Davies B., 39. Dubravka M., 8. Gallagher C., 21. Kulusevski D., 10. Maddison J., 23. Porro P., 5. Senesi M., 13. Udogie D., 68. Williams-Barnett L.

Tottenham head coach: De Zerbi R.

Crystal Palace starting lineup: 1. Henderson D. (captain), 6. Canvot J., 5. Disasi A., 18. Kamada D., 14. Mateta J., 11. McNeil D., 30. Mingueza O., 3. Mitchell T., 10. Pino Y., 26. Richards C., 20. Wharton A.

Crystal Palace substitutes: 44. Benitez W., 33. Chilwell B., 28. Doucoure C., 29. Guessand E., 19. Hughes W., 25. Khalaili A., 8. Lerma J., 9. Nketiah E., 24. Osorio D.

Crystal Palace head coach: Sage P.

TottenhamCrystal PalacePremier League
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Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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