Diyora Keldiyorova's triumph: How did our judokas perform at the Croatia Grand Prix?

The prestigious international Judo Grand Prix tournament has concluded in Zagreb, the capital of Croatia. The Uzbekistan national team, represented by five athletes, returns home with a silver and a bronze medal, as well as valuable ranking points.

Diyora Keldiyorova's return and Murodjon Yuldashev's silver

One of the most anticipated events of the tournament was the return of Paris 2024 Olympic champion Diyora Keldiyorova. After a two-and-a-half-year break, our skilled judoka resumed her professional career and secured a bronze medal on the Zagreb tatami. She also added 350 ranking points to her tally toward the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics. Experts believe that Diyora is gradually returning to her previous peak form.

Additionally, our experienced judoka Murodjon Yuldashev, who represented our country in the -81 kg weight category, performed brilliantly, reaching the final and earning a prestigious silver medal. This success added 490 ranking points to Yuldashev's total.