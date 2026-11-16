Diyora Keldiyorova's triumph: How did our judokas perform at the Croatia Grand Prix?

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Diyora Keldiyorova's triumph: How did our judokas perform at the Croatia Grand Prix?

The prestigious international Judo Grand Prix tournament has concluded in Zagreb, the capital of Croatia. The Uzbekistan national team, represented by five athletes, returns home with a silver and a bronze medal, as well as valuable ranking points.

Diyora Keldiyorova's return and Murodjon Yuldashev's silver

One of the most anticipated events of the tournament was the return of Paris 2024 Olympic champion Diyora Keldiyorova. After a two-and-a-half-year break, our skilled judoka resumed her professional career and secured a bronze medal on the Zagreb tatami. She also added 350 ranking points to her tally toward the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics. Experts believe that Diyora is gradually returning to her previous peak form.

Additionally, our experienced judoka Murodjon Yuldashev, who represented our country in the -81 kg weight category, performed brilliantly, reaching the final and earning a prestigious silver medal. This success added 490 ranking points to Yuldashev's total.

Judokas' results

Weight and points earned

Diyora Keldiyorova

Bronze medal and 350 ranking points

Murodjon Yuldashev

Silver medal and 490 ranking points (-81 kg)

Other participants

Davlat Bobonov, Azizbek Ortiqov, Arslonbek Tojiyev (qualifying stage)

Team ranking

13th place among 66 countries (1 silver, 1 bronze)

Team results and future plans

Other members of our national team — Olympic medalist Davlat Bobonov, as well as Azizbek Ortiqov and Arslonbek Tojiyev — lost to strong opponents during the qualifying stages this time.

Nevertheless, thanks to the 1 silver and 1 bronze medal won, the Uzbekistan national team secured a high 13th place in the overall team standings among 66 countries, once again demonstrating its position on the world stage.

Do you think Diyora Keldiyorova, having returned after a long break and winning a medal, can defend her championship title at the Los Angeles Olympics? Leave your thoughts in the comments!

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Shuhrat Razzakov«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
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