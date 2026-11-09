On the champion's tatami: Davlat Bobonov and Diyora Keldiyorova to participate in the Zagreb Grand Prix

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On the champion's tatami: Davlat Bobonov and Diyora Keldiyorova to participate in the Zagreb Grand Prix

One of the prestigious competitions on the International Judo Federation (IJF) calendar — the next tournament in the Grand Prix series — will be held from November 13–15 in the Croatian capital, Zagreb.

To date, 507 skilled judokas from 70 countries have officially confirmed their participation in this competition. Among them, 5 leading representatives of the Uzbekistan national team will also compete for medals and valuable ranking points.

Davlat Bobonov's anticipated return

The most important intrigue of the Zagreb tournament for Uzbek fans is related to the return to big-time sports of Tokyo 2020 Olympic medalist and world champion Davlat Bobonov:

  • Ending a long break: Our skilled judoka last stepped onto the tatami at the "Qingdao Grand Prix 2026" tournament held in China on June 26–28 of this year;

  • Fighting for ranking points: After a break of nearly five months, Bobonov, who will compete in the 90 kg weight category, aims to secure not only a spot on the podium in Zagreb but also crucial points to restore his position in the world rankings.

At the same time, the participation of Paris 2024 Summer Olympic champion Diyora Keldiyorova in the national team further increases interest in the competition.

Zagreb Grand Prix 2026: Uzbekistan national team roster

Meet the five athletes who will defend our country's honor on the Croatian mats:

Weight category

Athlete

Achievements / Status

-52 kg

Diyora Keldiyorova

Paris 2024 Olympic champion

-66 kg

Azizbek Ortiqov

Young and promising judoka

-81 kg

Arslonbek Tojiyev

Participant in international tournaments

-81 kg

Murodjon Yuldoshev

Judoka with extensive experience on world tatamis

-90 kg

Davlat Bobonov

Tokyo 2020 medalist, World champion

The significance of the Zagreb Grand Prix

In the -81 kg weight category, our national team will field two representatives at once — Arslonbek Tojiyev and Murodjon Yuldoshev. This demonstrates the strength of internal competition in this weight class and the goal of achieving maximum results at an important stage.

The intense 3-day competition will bring together the world's strongest judo stars in the Croatian capital and will serve as a decisive stage for athletes to solidify their positions in the international rankings on the eve of the year's end.

Davlat BobonovDiyora KeldiyorovaZagreb Grand PrixUzbekistan Judo Federation
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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