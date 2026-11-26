The prestigious "Saber Tashkent Grand Prix" international junior judo tournament has concluded in Tashkent. During the competition, members of the Uzbekistan junior national team achieved high results, securing a total of 26 medals (5 gold, 7 silver, and 14 bronze) and taking an honorable 2nd place in the overall team standings, following Russia.

Medalists of the second day of the competition

On the final, second day of the tournament, our young judokas enriched our team's tally with 2 gold, 6 silver, and 6 bronze medals: