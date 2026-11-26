Uzbek junior athletes win 26 medals at the "Saber Tashkent Grand Prix" tournament
The prestigious "Saber Tashkent Grand Prix" international junior judo tournament has concluded in Tashkent. During the competition, members of the Uzbekistan junior national team achieved high results, securing a total of 26 medals (5 gold, 7 silver, and 14 bronze) and taking an honorable 2nd place in the overall team standings, following Russia.
Medalists of the second day of the competition
On the final, second day of the tournament, our young judokas enriched our team's tally with 2 gold, 6 silver, and 6 bronze medals:
Gold medals (2):
+90 kg: Alibek Durdiyev
-63 kg: Parizoda Yuldasheva
Silver medals (6):
-73 kg: Chingiz Salimov
-81 kg: Samandar Sunnatov
-90 kg: Elnur Kholmurodov
-57 kg: Zukhra Alimova
-70 kg: Shokhista Turayeva
+70 kg: Hulkar Bakhtiyorova
Bronze medals (6):
-81 kg: Jasurbek Turkmanov
-81 kg: Shokhmurod Shomurodov
-90 kg: Jurabek Eshpulatov
-63 kg: Khosiyat Sobirova
-70 kg: Poshshajon Jumaboyeva
-70 kg: Ziyoda Shomurodova
Total medal count of the Uzbekistan junior national team
Medal type
Second day result
Overall result (end of 2 days)
Gold
2
5
Silver
6
7
Bronze
6
14
Total
14 medals
26 medals (2nd place)
Do you think that among these young judokas who won 26 medals at the "Saber Tashkent Grand Prix" tournament, new stars will emerge in the coming years to conquer the podiums of senior world championships and the Olympics?
Leave your thoughts in the comments and share this joyful news about the bright future of Uzbek judo with your loved ones immediately!
Next story
No ads with a subscription
Zamin Premium — 4 900 UZS a month
Comments0
…