How did the UFC world react to Melott's knockout of Buckley?

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How did the UFC world react to Melott's knockout of Buckley?

The main event of the UFC Fight Night 291 tournament ended with one of the most sensational and spectacular knockouts of the year. Competing in the welterweight division, Canadian Mike Mike Malott knocked out experienced and dangerous American fighter Joaquin Buckley in the second round with a devastating knee strike to the face.

Such an unexpected and lethal finish placed Malott among the top contenders for the "Knockout of the Year" award and sparked stunned reactions from the martial arts community.

"If we love this sport, then we are sick": Fighters' sharp reactions

The terrifying blow delivered in the octagon shocked MMA stars and peers:

  • Kai Kamaka III: "If we love a sport like this, then we're all sick people. Praying for Buckley's health";

  • Cody Durden: "Whoa! The force of the strike sent his mouthpiece flying a good twenty feet";

  • Kenny Florian: "A knee right to the jaw put Buckley to sleep instantly. Malott secured a very brutal knockout in the second round";

  • Gilbert Burns and Arnold Allen: "Great finish by Mike Malott! This was a huge statement for the entire division," prominent athletes commented;

  • Jeff Molina and Mayron Santos: Described the clash as a "horrific, super hard, and brutal finish."

Historical facts and records: Buckley's first fall

Sports journalists and statistical analysts drew attention to the historical significance of this fight:

  • Aaron Bronsteter's analysis: This bout was recorded as Joaquin Buckley's first stoppage loss since he began his career in the welterweight division;

  • Early finish statistics: According to data provided by UFC analyst Michael Carroll, a list of fighters with the most early finishes in this weight class since 2022 has formed:

    1. Carlos Prates — 7;

    2. Mike Malott — 6;

    3. Uros Medic — 6.

Next step: A big fight expected in Toronto

UFC veteran Michael Chiesa spoke about the Canadian athlete's future after the victory, proposing the next big match in the division:

"The next step is clear — we need to see a clash between Malott and Jack Della Maddalena in Toronto".

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Mike Malott's brilliant triumph confidently leads him toward the top of the weight rankings, demonstrating that he is a serious contender in the future championship race.

UFC Fight Night 291Mike MalottJoaquin BuckleyToronto
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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