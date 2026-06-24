Croatia secures vital three points with victory over Panama

·21·Sport
Croatia secures vital three points with victory over Panama

The match between Panama and Croatia, both competing in Group L of the 2026 World Cup group stage, has concluded.

Croatia secured a narrow victory in the clash held at BMO Field in Toronto.

The outcome of the match was decided by a precise strike from Ante Budimir. The Croatian forward scored in the 54th minute, bringing vital three points to his team.

Both teams played cautiously throughout the match. Panama made several attempts to equalize, but the Croatian defense withstood the opponent's attacks.

As a reminder, Panama lost 0-1 to Ghana in the first round of the group stage.

Croatia, meanwhile, suffered a 2-4 defeat in a high-scoring encounter against England.

Thus, the Croatians secured their first victory at the World Cup, keeping their chances of advancing to the next stage alive. Panama remains without points after two matches.

After the second round, Croatia sits in third place with 3 points. The team will play its next match against Ghana on June 28, while Panama, currently last with 0 points, will face England on the same day.

The 2026 World Cup, hosted by the USA, Canada, and Mexico, will continue until July 19.

CroatiaPanamaAnte BudimirTorontoEngland
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